Halloween Hair Raisers: What’s on Crackle and Redbox this Halloween?

Halloween is coming soon and aside from candy corn and candied apples, everyone loves a good scary movie. There are different levels of scary movies, some are mildly scary and some are downright evil. Crackle and Redbox have a few movies that should fit the bill for just about every Halloween and scary movie lover.

Let’s take a stroll through the creeping Crackle and crawling Redbox inventory and see what’s playing this Halloween 2023!

Halloween Hair Raisers

The Clearing: A father takes his young daughter camping, only to discover a disease has driven people into a feral frenzy. With his little girl now missing and an infected horde surrounding his motor home, he must use survival skills, ingenuity, and determination to find and save his daughter.

The Collector: Desperate to repay his debt to his ex-wife, an ex-con plots a heist at his new employer's country home, unaware that a second criminal has also targeted the property, and rigged it with a series of deadly traps.

The Void: A blood-soaked man limping down a deserted road is rushed by officer Carter to a nearby hospital with a skeleton crew. Trapped inside by hooded figures, Carter discovers that the patients and staff are transforming into something inhuman.

Pulse: Japanese teens investigate a series of suicides linked to an internet webcam that promises visitors the chance to interact with the dead.

Halloween: Anyone who's ever watched a horror film in the last 35 years knows the story of Michael Myers, who, as a child, butchered his sister with a kitchen knife. Committed to a mental institution and watched over by Dr. Loomis, he engineers his escape 15 years later, returning to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois on Halloween night to terrorize anyone who gets in his way, including babysitter Laurie Strode.

Night of the Living Dead: The brains of the recently deceased have become mysteriously reanimated, causing the dead to rise and feed on human flesh. George Romero's Night of the Living Dead is hailed as one of the most influential horror films of all time – inspirational, thought-provoking, and most importantly, terrifying!

The Sacrament: Two journalists set out to document their friend's journey to reunite with his estranged sister.

Summer of Fear: A family is attacked en route to their summer vacation, and a passing drifter comes to their rescue. After being welcomed into their home, the stranger engages in a treacherous game of deceit and manipulation, forcing them to realize that his encounter with them was no accident.

The Toxic Avenger: Tromaville has a monstrous new hero. The Toxic Avenger is born when meek mop boy Melvin falls into a vat of toxic waste. Now, evildoers will have a lot to lose.

Slumber Party Massacre: When Trish decides to invite her high school girls' basketball teammates over for a slumber party, she has no idea the night is going to end with an unexpected guest- an escaped mental patient and his portable power drill -crashing the party in the cult classic, The Slumber Party Massacre.

An American Werewolf in Paris: Something is amiss in the seedy Paris nightlife. Something unspeakable is stalking the ancient catacombs that crisscross the foundations of the city. Into this dark arena of lurking menace stroll three wise-cracking, twenty-somethings.

House on Haunted Hill: A millionaire offers ten thousand dollars to 5 people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky, rented house overnight with him and his wife.

The Canal: A man who suspects his wife is cheating on him begins having nightmarish visions of an evil presence that he believes inhabits his house.

Day of the Dead: A small Colorado town is overrun by the flesh hungry zombies after the US Army's failed attempt to quarantine an influenza like epidemic. A small group of survivors tries to escape in a last ditch effort to stay alive.

Willy's Wonderland: A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy's Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive.

After the Pandemic: Follows a scenario in which the death rate for a new virus isn't 1%, but somewhere around 98%. Ellie leaves her neighborhood and stumbles across a new city, where she meets Quinn, someone who has taken a different approach to the new world.

Open 24 Hours: After setting her serial killer boyfriend on fire, a paranoid, delusional woman gets a job at an all-night gas station.

Bubba Ho-Tep: Elvis Presley and a black "JFK" stay in a nursing home where nothing happens – until a wayward Egyptian mummy comes and sucks out the old people's souls through their rear ends. The two decide to fight back.

Sometimes They Come Back: A man and his family return to his hometown, where he is then harassed by teenagers who died when he was a kid.

Vampire's Kiss: After an encounter with a neck-biter, a publishing executive thinks that he's turning into a vampire.

616 Wilford Lane: A grieving man relocates his two teen daughters to a charming town and into their dream home. Quickly, the dream becomes an inescapable nightmare.

Monstrous: The story centers on a traumatized woman fleeing from her abusive ex-husband with her 7-year-old son. In their new, remote sanctuary, they find they have a bigger, more terrifying monster to deal with.

Shifted: Murderous creatures roam the streets, bringing certain death. Neighbors trapped inside a house, with one killing the others. A monster inside and monsters outside. Who will save you when the world has Shifted?

The Belko Experiment: In a twisted social experiment, eighty Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogotá, Colombia, and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company's intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

Cube: In this remake, without remembering how they got there, several strangers awaken in a prison of cubic cells, some of them booby-trapped. The prisoners must use their combined skills if they are to escape.

