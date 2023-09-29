Sony PlayStation Portal, up for pre-order on Best Buy and GameStop

The anticipated Sony PlayStation Portal remote player for PS5 consoles is now up for pre-order on Best Buy and GameStop. Sony PlayStation fans can pre-order now ahead of the November 23rd release date and be sure to secure their device before the crowds hit stores.

The Sony PlayStation Portal is described as follows by the company. Feel the Power of PlayStation in the Palm of Your Hand. Play your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi with console quality controls using PlayStation Portal Remote Player. Experience the incredible immersion of DualSense wireless controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games. Here are the features you can expect from this $200 gaming controller:

PlayStation Portal Remote Player provides you with access to the games on your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi, letting you jump into gaming on a gorgeous 8 LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution play at 60fps, all without needing to play on a TV.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player can play compatible games you have installed on your PS5 console, including your favorite games for PS5 and PS4.

Feel the incredible immersion of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Compatible

1080p resolution

Wireless

Dimensions Product Length 14 Product Width 3.88 Product Height 6 Product Unit of Measure in Product Weight 2.6 Product Weight Unit of Measure lbs



