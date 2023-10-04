Pixel Buds Pro getting new colours, feature drop including Conversation Detection

Google’s fall announcements from #MadebyGoogle ’23 are upon us and one of the first is about the Pixel Buds Pro. While there isn’t a new version coming out, there are two new colourways (Bay and Procelain), as well as an incoming feature drop with plenty of new features.

The Pixel Buds Pro true-wireless earbuds from Google already offer premium sound with ANC, multipoint connectivity, and hands-free Google Assistant help. Since launch, these earbuds have already received new features including a full 5-band equalizer and spatial audio with head tracking.

The upcoming feature drop will include the following:

Bluetooth Super Wideband: Double the bandwidth for clear calls, making you sound fuller and clearer

Double the bandwidth for clear calls, making you sound fuller and clearer Clear Calling on Pixel: Reduces the noise around the person on the other side of the call, enhancing their voice

Reduces the noise around the person on the other side of the call, enhancing their voice Listening stats to support hearing wellness: Pixel Buds app tells you how loud you’ve been listening to music over time and suggests lowering the volume to help maintain hearing wellness if/when applicable

Pixel Buds app tells you how loud you’ve been listening to music over time and suggests lowering the volume to help maintain hearing wellness if/when applicable Conversation Detection: When you turn on Conversation Detection, Pixel Buds Pro use AI to detect when you start speaking. Your music gets paused and the earbuds switch to Transparency mode. And when the conversation ends, the music resumes, going back to Active Noise Cancellation.

When you turn on Conversation Detection, Pixel Buds Pro use AI to detect when you start speaking. Your music gets paused and the earbuds switch to Transparency mode. And when the conversation ends, the music resumes, going back to Active Noise Cancellation. Low-latency Gaming Mode: The new low-latency gaming mode on Pixel Buds Pro automatically turns on when you open a compatible game on your Pixel phone, and cuts latency in half for a more dynamic gaming experience.

The new low-latency gaming mode on Pixel Buds Pro automatically turns on when you open a compatible game on your Pixel phone, and cuts latency in half for a more dynamic gaming experience. Pixel Buds app for Chromebooks: The Pixel Buds web app for Chomebooks app lets you easily change your earbud settings, switch noise control modes, and install firmware updates – right from your Chromebook.

The new features will be rolling out to existing Pixel Buds Pro soon, if not already. Purchase your Pixel Buds Pro at Best Buy.

