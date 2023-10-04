Google Pixel 8 & 8 Pro smartphones get “fresh, modern design” & 7 years of updates

Google’s Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Android smartphones have officially been unveiled at #MadebyGoogle ’23 and feature fresh, modern designs, new finishes, and new colours. Even better is the fact that the new devices will receive 7 — yes seven! — years of OS and security updates.

Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro in Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

The obvious flagship of the Pixel lineup, the Pixel 8 Pro gives users the “wow of Google” and the “whoa of pro.” Here’s what Google has to say about their latest smartphone:

“Introducing Pixel 8 Pro, the all-pro phone engineered by Google. It’s sleek and sophisticated, with powerful performance, an all-day battery, and the best Pixel Camera yet. Featuring the new Google Tensor G3 processor, it brings Google AI to help you do more throughout your day. With a fully upgraded pro-level triple rear camera system including a 5x telephoto lens and groundbreaking editing features, every photo and video is stunning. Its high resolution 6.7-inch Super Actua display is brighter than ever and intelligently adjusts between 1 and 120Hz for responsive performance and power efficiency. And for the first time ever in a Pixel, it features a thermometer. Quickly get the temperature of objects like beverages and cookware by simply scanning them with your Pixel 8 Pro.” Google

Some other key features of the Pixel 8 Pro include:

Pixel 8 Pro is crafted with a polished aluminum frame and, for the first time on a pro Pixel, matte back glass.

Made from recycled materials.

Durable design and IP68 protection.

Display features Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2.

Tensor G3’s advanced image processing and next-generation design bring Google AI innovations to more areas, like audio and video quality.

Improved Clear Calling gives you high-definition crystal clear phone calls.

Audio Magic Eraser lets you erase distracting sounds from videos.

The Pixel 8 Pro camera system includes fully upgraded pro-level cameras for better low-light photos, sharper selfies, and Pixel’s best zoom and video yet.

You can now ask Assistant to summarize, read aloud, and translate web pages. Using Google AI, Assistant can paraphrase what’s on your screen into key points.

Google Assistant can now detect and filter out even more spam calls. Pixel also features a more realistic-sounding Assistant to engage with callers more naturally.

With Google Tensor G3 and the Titan M2 security chip, both Pixel 8 phones are built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.

Receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.

The Pixel 8 Pro starts at USD$999/CAD$1349 and is available in Bay, Procelain, and Obsidian colourways. If you pre-order the Pixel 8 smartphone, Google will throw in the Pixel Watch 2 for free.

Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

The Pixel 8 Android smartphone is no slouch either, and features many of the same specifications as the Pixel 8 Pro. Again, Google says:

“Meet Pixel 8. The helpful phone engineered by Google, with upgraded rear cameras, powerful security, and an all-day battery. It has the new Google Tensor G3, Pixel’s most powerful chip yet, and Google AI to help you do more throughout your day. With stunning image quality and groundbreaking editing features, you’ll want to share every photo and video. And Pixel 8’s 6.2-inch Actua display delivers sharp colors and vivid details, with an improved refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and gaming.” Google

Key features of the Pixel 8 include:

Pixel 8’s smaller form features a satin metal frame and polished back glass.

Made from recycled materials.

Durable design and IP68 protection.

Display features Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®.

Tensor G3’s advanced image processing and next-generation design bring Google AI innovations to more areas, like audio and video quality.

Improved Clear Calling gives you high-definition crystal clear phone calls.

Audio Magic Eraser lets you erase distracting sounds from videos.

The upgraded rear Pixel 8 camera has advanced image processing to reveal vivid colors and striking details in almost any light.

You can now ask Assistant to summarize, read aloud, and translate web pages. Using Google AI, Assistant can paraphrase what’s on your screen into key points.

Google Assistant can now detect and filter out even more spam calls. Pixel also features a more realistic-sounding Assistant to engage with callers more naturally.

With Google Tensor G3 and the Titan M2 security chip, both Pixel 8 phones are built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.

Receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.

The Pixel 8 starts at USD$699/CAD$949 and is available in Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian. If you pre-order the Pixel 8 smartphone, Google with throw in some Pixel Buds Pro at no extra cost.

For more details and full technical specifications, visit the Google Store or Best Buy.

What do you think about the new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Android smartphones? Are you going to be picking one up? If so, which?