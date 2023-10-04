Pixel Watch 2 announced with even more Fitbit features

The announcements continue at #MadebyGoogle ’23 and, as expected, Google has announced the Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch powered by Wear OS and with even more Fitbit features.

Engineered by Google to deliver personalized health, fitness, safety, and productivity, the Pixel Watch 2 has an all-new multi-path heart rate sensor and Google AI functions. Combined, they offer Google’s “most advanced

heart rate tracking, which powers advanced health and fitness experiences like sleep tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Daily Readiness Score.” In addition, the Pixel Watch 2 now has a body-response sensor and skin temperature sensor, giving it the ability to tap into Fitbit’s stress management features.

More Google apps and services are also available on the latest smartwatch from Google, including Google Assistant, Gmail, Calendar, and Safety Check. The new watch is also lighter, crafted with a 100% recycled aluminum housing, and features 24-hours of batter life with always-on display.

Here’s some of what Google has to say about the Pixel Watch 2:

The Pixel Watch 2 features an all-new multi-path heart rate sensor, uniquely designed for improved signal quality. It automatically switches between single and multi-path modes according to how hard you’re working. In workouts, this means multiple LEDs and photodiodes are used to measure the pulse signal from different angles and positions to provide multiple independent estimates of your pulse. Stress management — detection, intervention, and reflection: Fitbit helps you learn when your body is responding to potential stress or excitement, so you can build resiliency through detection, intervention, and reflection. Body-response tracking takes inputs from cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity – microscopic beads of sweat), heart rate variability, heart rate, and skin temperature to help identify acute body response moments.

The Pixel Watch 2 introduces significant changes to battery life and charging. Get 24 hours with always-on display and a full day of charge in just 75 minutes. Designed for all-day wear: The Pixel Watch 2 is a modern timepiece with an innovative design that delivers a fully featured smartwatch. A redesigned back housing includes three new sensors that power improved health and fitness tracking. The 100% recycled aluminum housing is lighter, and the domed cover glass is thinner without sacrificing durability or comfort.

Some of the many bands available for the Pixel Watch 2.

Key technical specifications of the Pixel Watch 2 include:

Display: Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 320 ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 colour, brightness boost up to 1000 nits, Always-on Display

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 320 ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 colour, brightness boost up to 1000 nits, Always-on Display Chip: Qualcomm SW5100, Cortex M33 co-processor

Qualcomm SW5100, Cortex M33 co-processor Storage & Memory: 32GB eMMC flash, 2GB SDRAM

32GB eMMC flash, 2GB SDRAM Connectivity: 4G LTE & UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC

4G LTE & UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC Sensors: Compass, Altimeter, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app, Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, Skin temperature sensor, Barometer, Magnetometer

Compass, Altimeter, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app, Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, Skin temperature sensor, Barometer, Magnetometer GPS: GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite Interaction: Side button, haptic crown, premium haptics

Side button, haptic crown, premium haptics Audio: Built-in microphone, built-in speaker

Built-in microphone, built-in speaker Durability & Water resistance: Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5 ATM, IP68

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5 ATM, IP68 Battery & Charging 306mAh (typical) built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 24 hours with always-on display USB-C Fast Charging Cable Charging Speed: 30 minutes to 50%, 43 minutes to 80%, 75 minutes to 100%

Band size: Small and large Active Band sizes included Small fits wrists 130-175mm around Large fits wrists 165-210mm around

Small and large Active Band sizes included OS: Wear OS 4.0

Wear OS 4.0 Compatibility: Works with most phones running on Android 9.0 or newer. Requires Google Account and Google Pixel Watch app.

Works with most phones running on Android 9.0 or newer. Requires Google Account and Google Pixel Watch app. Materials: 100% recycled aluminum housing, fluoroelastomer active band with soft-touch coating

100% recycled aluminum housing, fluoroelastomer active band with soft-touch coating Colours Matte Black Aluminum Case/Obsidian Active Band Polished Silver Aluminum Case/Bay Active Band Polished Silver Aluminum Case/Porcelain Active Band Champagne Gold Aluminum Case/Hazel Active Band

Dimensions: 41mm diameter, 12.3mm height

41mm diameter, 12.3mm height Weight: 31g (without band)

The Pixel Watch 2 is available in four colour combinations: Polished Silver/Bay, Polished Silver/Porcelain, Matte Black/Obsidian, and Champagne Gold/Hazel. New Metal Slim and Active Sport band options are also available so you can accessorize your watch to suit your current style or outfit.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available from the Google Store and Best Buy. The LTE model retails for USD$399.99/CAD$549.99 while the Wi-Fi version retails for USD$349.99/CAD$479.99.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available from the Google Store and Best Buy. The LTE model retails for USD$399.99/CAD$549.99 while the Wi-Fi version retails for USD$349.99/CAD$479.99.