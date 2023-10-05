New on Netflix October 6-12: Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between October 6-12th. You can also check out what’s and leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix October 6-12th list, which is headlined by Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher mini-series.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in October. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Ghost Detective: You’re a detective who’s been killed on the job. Now as a ghost, your mission is clear: Find hidden objects and solve puzzles to catch your own murderer.

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind: Customize your character and choose your story: Will you enter the dating pods looking for romance in Love Is Blind?

Storyteller: Once upon a time — wait, what comes next again? Drag and drop fairy-tale characters onto the page to build surprising stories in this puzzle game.

Vikings: Valhalla: Earn your place among the gods in this strategy game based on the hit series. Build your settlement and lead raids against rivals to become a legend.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in October but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary traces the meteoric rise of Australia’s first drill rap stars, defiant in the face of police’s efforts to stop them from performing.

And now for the Netflix October 6-12th list:

October 6

A Deadly Invitation (NETFLIX FILM): A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit.

A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit. Ballerina (NETFLIX FILM): Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, an ex-bodyguard sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge.

Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn’t protect, an ex-bodyguard sets out to fulfill her dear friend’s last wish: sweet, sweet revenge. Fair Play (NETFLIX FILM): An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple’s romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon (NETFLIX SERIES): Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to Korea to find her birth family — only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power.

October 9

After 🇺🇸

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure 🇺🇸

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (NETFLIX SERIES): To win a life-changing prize, couples embark on a journey to an earthly paradise and confront challenges… with the assistance of their mothers-in-law.

October 10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?

Last One Standing: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Lights, camera, action! The hit comedy competition wrapped in a scripted drama returns. Who will survive to earn the title of Last One Standing?

October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they’re a cautionary tale. Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part docuseries unpacks twenty years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they're a cautionary tale. Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part docuseries unpacks twenty years of Silicon Valley innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything.

It Follows 🇺🇸

Once Upon a Star (NETFLIX FILM): In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

Once Upon a Star (NETFLIX FILM): In 1970, a cinema projection troupe faces roadblocks as they journey across Thailand to entertain eager audiences by live-dubbing beloved films.

Pact of Silence (NETFLIX SERIES): A big-time social media influencer plunges headfirst into the lives of four women fueled by a thirst for the truth about her birth — and revenge.

October 12

Deliver Us From Evil 🇺🇸

The Fall of the House of Usher (NETFLIX SERIES): To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one.

To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one. GOOD NIGHT WORLD (NETFLIX ANIME): Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they’ve formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other.

Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they’ve formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other. LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The key to stopping the MergeQuakes from reaching their tipping point lies in the Dragon Cores. Can the Ninja find all three before it’s too late?

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 6-12th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

