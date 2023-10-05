JLab announces its Nightfall wired gaming headset

JLab is diving back into the gaming category with the launch of the affordable Nightfall Wired ($39.99) gaming headset. The multiplatform Nightfall Wired is the first release in JLab’s upcoming collection of headphones, keyboards, and mice tailored explicitly for the gaming community.

The Nightfall Wired fills a gap in the current gaming market by providing top-tier value for players looking to buff their audio communication at a price that won’t overpower their wallets. Designed to provide gamers with booming audio, crystal clear microphone performance, and all-day comfort with a proprietary sizing band, the Nightfall Wired is equipped with a 5′ cord and 3.5mm auxin for compatibility with multiple platforms, including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. A Bluetooth version of the Nightfall, along with other headsets and peripherals for gamers, will make their debut in 2024.

The Nightfall Wired is not a reskinned version of one of JLab’s widely acclaimed headsets. Custom-designed for gamers, the Nightfall incorporates 50mm drivers that are framed by a sound-isolating inner shell, tuned specifically for a wide array of games and compatible with spatial audio for immersive, surround sound.

The near-field directional rotating boom mic is designed to capture the player’s voice, but not the surrounding noises, and has a flip-up design to get it out of the way or when a player wants to be on mute. The Nightfall’s mic system is also TeamSpeak Certified™, ensuring lag-free performance when it matters. Designed for long-wearing comfort, Nightfall includes Cloud Foam cushions and an ultra-wide two-layer customizable headband, which offers a reversible design strap that is black or multicolor.

“JLab isn’t new to gaming, but the launch of Nightfall levels up our brand with a collection that speaks directly to this audience. From the product to the packaging and renewed sponsorships in the gaming community, we’re making moves to be an active and connected part of gaming culture,” commented JLab CEO Win Cramer. “For gamers new to JLab, they’re going to be very surprised at the precision sound, comfort and tech features we pack into a very affordable gaming headset.”

JLab’s Nightfall is available at 10,000+ retail locations in the United States, along with international retailers and online on JLab’s website.

Microphone: TeamSpeak Certified™ near-field directional condenser (-42 +/- 1 dB)

Microphone response: 100 – 10k Hz

Volume controls on right earcup

Flip-to-mute rotating boom mic

Reversible, suspended fabric headband for all-day comfort and customization

Drivers: 50mm designed dynamic drivers Neodymium Magnet, 20-20kHz, 32 Ω Page 2 of 2

100 – 10 kHz frequency response

Output: 102 +/- 3 dB

Input: 3.5mm aux-in

IP Rating: N/A

Weight: 250 grams / 8.81 ounces

Lifetime (wired product)

