v-color announces ultra-low timing DDR5 memory kit with CL26 and speeds of 5600MHz/5800MHz

v-color unveils an ultra-low timing DDR5 memory kit with CL26 and a module capacity of 16GBx2 and 32GBx2 with speeds ranging from 5600MHz up to 5800MHz.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

v-color announced its latest achievement in the form of an Ultra-Low-Timing XSky series DDR5 memory kit. This module operates at 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5600MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V, 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5800MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V and 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5600MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V.

Redefining Memory Performance: v-color dedication to technological innovation is evident in this memory kit’s CL26 latency, setting new benchmarks in the DDR5 memory performance landscape

v-color dedication to technological innovation is evident in this memory kit’s CL26 latency, setting new benchmarks in the DDR5 memory performance landscape The Future of DDR5 Performance: The DDR5 5600MHz CL26 and 5800MHz CL26 memory kits showcase their power in action, working seamlessly with the latest Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® chipset motherboards. This memory specification delivers remarkable performance and compatibility

The DDR5 5600MHz CL26 and 5800MHz CL26 memory kits showcase their power in action, working seamlessly with the latest Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® chipset motherboards. This memory specification delivers remarkable performance and compatibility Availability & Innovation: This DDR5 memory is set to be released in mid-October and will be available under the v-color product lines XSky RGB and NON-RGB.

v-color Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 to offer high-performing memory to enrich users with the most extraordinary performance experience. The Taiwan-based company has grown to become a leading global memory solution provider, delivering innovative memory solutions with the highest grade to meet the needs of users.

What do you think of this new ultra-low timing DDR5 memory kit? Is this something you’d pick up for yourself? You are welcome to hit the buttons below and share your thoughts on any of the social media links provided.