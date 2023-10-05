Samsung announces the Galaxy SmartTag2, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE

Given everything that’s been going in on in the tech space the past few weeks, it’s not surprising that we missed the announcement of the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and other FE devices. The company’s FE line stands for “Fan Edition” and these devices are meant to be more affordable without sacrificing too much from the flagships.

Known for their iconic and durable designs, advanced performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, and so much more — Samsung claims that these are the most epic FE devices yet. For those who want to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time, the new FE devices are fantastic entry point.

“At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximize their creativity and productivity.” Samsung

Here’s what the rest of the press release had to say about the Samsung S23 FE and the FE family.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the iconic S series design with its new floating camera and premium finish protected with IP68[1] water and dust resistance for an even sleeker display. Plus, it features recycled materials and packaging, packing a punch with durability, functionality, and sustainability. Offered in new, vibrant colors, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device color that best fits their style.

Everyday moments come to life on Galaxy S23 FE with pro-grade camera features to help you capture amazing photos and videos. See sharp details in every scene with a 50MP high-resolution lens, and 3X optical zoom. After dark, Nightography on Galaxy S23 FE lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colors. With advanced digital image stabilization (VDIS), take steady shots on the go using the rear camera with optical image stabilizer (OIS) angle.

When it comes to creating perfectly sharable content, Galaxy S23 FE is an editing studio on the go. In Pro Mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more can be manually adjusted to your preferences. Capture customized shots with the Camera Assistant app[2] and choose which automated features to use for a fully customized shooting experience. With the freedom to create and customize, this pocket-sized camera has the AI-powered editing tools to help elevate your creations.

For gaming and streaming, Galaxy S23 FE’s powerful processor makes every action rapid and fluid with a vapor chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance. The long-lasting 4,500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter[3]. All this power comes to life on a bright, super-smooth 6.4-inch[4] Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Based on your surroundings, Vision Booster technology on Galaxy S23 FE automatically detects bright lighting conditions, keeping the screen vivid just like flagship models.

The Galaxy S23 FE series is available in modern, bold colors, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple. Indigo and Tangerine are also available exclusively on Samsung’s website, link below.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+

Samsung Galaxy S9 FE

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE the company announced its tablet line. Whenever inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ deliver essential entertainment, expressive creativity, and seamless productivity. With two portable and powerful devices to choose from, even more users can experience the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S series. Digital creators, entrepreneurs, busy students, artists, gamers, and more will explore their passions and get work done with improved device speed and even better performance[5] compared to the previous FE Series.

Responsive and immersive viewing and creating can happen at home, at work, on campus, or even at the park on Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s 10.9-inch and Tab S9 FE+’s 12.4-inch displays[6] — featuring an automatic refresh rate that adapts up to 90Hz. Sunlight is no match for Vision Booster, which automatically brightens the displays. Just like the newest Galaxy Tab S9 series, both Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ received an IP68 rating[7], offering enhanced durability for peace of mind on the go. Plus, Tab S9 FE+’s powerful, fast-charging [8]and long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours[9] of video playback on a single charge means work and play won’t keep you tethered to a cord. Galaxy Tab S9 FE also comes in a 5G model, featuring reliable 5G connectivity[10] once connected to your favorite network to help you stay on top of your day.

Ideas and notes are easy to capture with Galaxy’s signature in-box, IP68-rated S Pen. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ include a wide variety of creative tools and apps, including fan-favorites like Goodnotes[11], LumaFusion[12], Clip Studio Paint[13], and more. Easily keep class notes, sketches, videos, and more with up to double the storage[14], plus the option to upgrade to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available starting from $449.99 in four fashionable colors[15]: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.

Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

To go along with your new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and S9 FE, there are the Buds. Galaxy Buds FE bring Samsung’s industry-leading sound experience to more users. Its powerful bass offers deep and rich sound that allows you to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while the advanced three microphone system separates your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls. With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound, Buds FE also enable you to hear more of what you love and less of what you don’t — with just a simple long-press on your Galaxy Buds FE.

Boasting the longest battery life in the Buds series, Galaxy Buds FE provide up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 30 hours when the case[16] and ear buds are charged 100%. Even when using ANC, users can get up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 21 hours including the case. Inspired by the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, Galaxy Buds FE are engineered to be comfortable enough to wear for a long time, and enable a more customized fit with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes for wingtips. Galaxy Buds FE also feature an IPX2 rating, making them splash resistant.

Galaxy Buds FE are available for $99.99 in two distinct, modern colors: Graphite and White.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the Galaxy SmartTag2, launching globally October 10. Galaxy SmartTag2 brings enhancements to the Galaxy SmartTag line that enable new and improved ways to keep track of valuables. Upgrades to design and usability make SmartTag2 more helpful than ever before.

Galaxy SmartTag2 now provides an improved Compass View feature, enhancing the user experience by providing arrows to show the direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag2 in relation to the user. This mode is available on any UWB-supported Galaxy smartphone, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra2.

Availability

Galaxy S23 FE will be available starting October 26 at T-Mobile, AT&T, UScellular, Verizon, Samsung.com, in Samsung Experience Stores and other retail and carrier partners.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ will be available starting October 10 on Samsung.com, in Samsung Experience Stores, and in major retailers and carriers.

Galaxy Buds FE will be available starting October 10 on Samsung.com, in Samsung Experience Stores, and in major retailers and carriers.

Galaxy SmartTag2 is available starting October 10 at select retailers, carriers and samsung.com.