Crutchfield TV Deals: Looking for a new TV? Check out these Crutchfield deals

If you’re looking for deals other than Amazon Prime Day, Crutchfield has some great deals on new TVs that will elevate your home theater.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
We often run Amazon Prime deals, but some in our audience have asked for deals from other sources. So today we bring you some of the best deals on the Crutchfield website. These prices and savings are accurate as of Friday, October 6, 2023. Prices subject to change and may be different depending on when you read this.
Crutchfield TV Deals
|Manufacturer
|Model/Description
|Price
|‼️ Sale Price and Link to Purchase‼️
|LG
|QNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (50″)
|$846.99
|$696.99 ($150 savings)‼️
|LG
|QNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (55″)
|$996.99
|$796.99 ($200 savings)‼️
|LG
|QNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (65″)
|$996.99
|$1,196.99 ($200 savings)‼️
|LG
|55″ QNED 85 Series Smart Mini LED 4K UHD TV with HDR
|$1,096.99
|$1,196.99 ($100 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|Q70C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (65″)
|$1,097.99
|$1,297.99 ($200 savings)‼️
|Sony
|X90L Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (55″)
|$1,098.00
|$1,198.00 ($100 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|Smart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR (55″)
|$1,497.99
|$1,197.99 ($300 savings)‼️
|Sony
|X90L Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (65″)
|$1,398.00
|$1,198.00 ($200 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|Q80C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (65″)
|$1,497.99
|$1,297.99 ($200 savings)‼️
|LG
|QNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (75″)
|$1,796.99
|$1,396.99 ($400 savings)‼️
|LG
|55″ G2 OLED evo Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
|$1,896.99
|$1,496.99 ($400 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|Q70C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (75″)
|$1,797.99
|$1497.99 ($300 savings)‼️
|Sony
|A80L Smart OLED 4K TV with HDR (55″)
|$1,898.00
|$1,598.00 ($300 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|Smart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR (65″)
|$1,997.99
|$1,697.99 ($300 savings)‼️
|Sony
|X90L Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (75″)
|$1,998.00
|$1,698.00 ($300 savings)‼️
|Sony
|A80L Smart OLED 4K TV with HDR (65″)
|$1,998.00
|$1,798.00 ($200 savings)‼️
|LG
|75″ QNED 85 Series Smart Mini LED 4K UHD TV with HDR
|$1,996.99
|$1,896.99 ($100 savings)‼️
|LG
|QNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (86″)
|$2,796.99
|$1,896.99 ($900 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|Q80C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (75″)
|$2,197.99
|$1,897.99 ($300 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|Q70C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (85″)
|$2,797.99
|$1,897.99 ($900 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|S95C Quantum HDR OLED+ 4K UHD Smart TV (55″)
|$2,497.99
|$1,897.99 ($600 savings)‼️
|Samsung
|Smart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR (75″)
|$2,697.99
|$1,997.99 ($700 savings)‼️
|LG
|G3 OLED evo Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (55″)
|$2,496.99
|$2,096.99 ($700 savings)‼️
|Sony
|X90L Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (85″)
|$2,398.00
|$2,098.00 ($300 savings) ‼️
|Samsung
|Q80C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (85″)
|$3,297.99
|$2,197.99 ($1,100 savings) ‼️
|Samsung
|Smart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR (85″)
|$3,797.99
|$2,497.99 ($1,300 savings) ‼️
|LG
|G3 OLED evo Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (65″)
|$3,296.99
|$2,796.99 ($500 savings) ‼️
|Samsung
|S95C Quantum HDR OLED+ 4K UHD Smart TV (65″)
|$3,297.99
|$2,797.99 ($500 savings) ‼️
|Sony
|A80L Smart OLED 4K TV with HDR (77″)
|$3,598.00
|$2,798.00 ($800 savings) ‼️
|Samsung
|S95C Quantum HDR OLED+ 4K UHD Smart TV (77″)
|$4,497.99
|$3,997.99 ($500 savings) ‼️
|Crutchfield
|‼️ FIND MORE GREAT DEALS AT CRUTCHFIELD ‼️
What do you think of these Crutchfield Deals? You are welcome to hit the buttons below and share your thoughts on any of the social media links provided.