Crutchfield TV Deals: Looking for a new TV? Check out these Crutchfield deals

If you’re looking for deals other than Amazon Prime Day, Crutchfield has some great deals on new TVs that will elevate your home theater.

We often run Amazon Prime deals, but some in our audience have asked for deals from other sources. So today we bring you some of the best deals on the Crutchfield website. These prices and savings are accurate as of Friday, October 6, 2023. Prices subject to change and may be different depending on when you read this.

ManufacturerModel/DescriptionPrice‼️ Sale Price and Link to Purchase‼️
LGQNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (50″)$846.99$696.99 ($150 savings)‼️
LGQNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (55″)$996.99$796.99 ($200 savings)‼️
LGQNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (65″)$996.99$1,196.99 ($200 savings)‼️
LG55″ QNED 85 Series Smart Mini LED 4K UHD TV with HDR$1,096.99$1,196.99 ($100 savings)‼️
SamsungQ70C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (65″)$1,097.99$1,297.99 ($200 savings)‼️
SonyX90L Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (55″)$1,098.00$1,198.00 ($100 savings)‼️
SamsungSmart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR (55″)$1,497.99$1,197.99 ($300 savings)‼️
SonyX90L Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (65″)$1,398.00$1,198.00 ($200 savings)‼️
SamsungQ80C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (65″)$1,497.99$1,297.99 ($200 savings)‼️
LGQNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (75″)$1,796.99$1,396.99 ($400 savings)‼️
LG55″ G2 OLED evo Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR$1,896.99$1,496.99 ($400 savings)‼️
SamsungQ70C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (75″)$1,797.99$1497.99 ($300 savings)‼️
SonyA80L Smart OLED 4K TV with HDR (55″)$1,898.00$1,598.00 ($300 savings)‼️
SamsungSmart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR (65″)$1,997.99$1,697.99 ($300 savings)‼️
SonyX90L Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (75″)$1,998.00$1,698.00 ($300 savings)‼️
SonyA80L Smart OLED 4K TV with HDR (65″)$1,998.00$1,798.00 ($200 savings)‼️
LG75″ QNED 85 Series Smart Mini LED 4K UHD TV with HDR$1,996.99$1,896.99 ($100 savings)‼️
LGQNED 80 Series Quantum Dot NanoCell Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (86″)$2,796.99$1,896.99 ($900 savings)‼️
SamsungQ80C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (75″)$2,197.99$1,897.99 ($300 savings)‼️
SamsungQ70C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (85″)$2,797.99$1,897.99 ($900 savings)‼️
SamsungS95C Quantum HDR OLED+ 4K UHD Smart TV (55″)$2,497.99$1,897.99 ($600 savings)‼️
SamsungSmart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR (75″)$2,697.99$1,997.99 ($700 savings)‼️
LGG3 OLED evo Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (55″)$2,496.99$2,096.99 ($700 savings)‼️
SonyX90L Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (85″)$2,398.00$2,098.00 ($300 savings) ‼️
SamsungQ80C 4K Smart QLED UHD TV with HDR (85″)$3,297.99$2,197.99 ($1,100 savings) ‼️
SamsungSmart Neo QLED 4K UHD TV with HDR (85″)$3,797.99$2,497.99 ($1,300 savings) ‼️
LGG3 OLED evo Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (65″)$3,296.99$2,796.99 ($500 savings) ‼️
SamsungS95C Quantum HDR OLED+ 4K UHD Smart TV (65″)$3,297.99$2,797.99 ($500 savings) ‼️
SonyA80L Smart OLED 4K TV with HDR (77″)$3,598.00$2,798.00 ($800 savings) ‼️
SamsungS95C Quantum HDR OLED+ 4K UHD Smart TV (77″)$4,497.99$3,997.99 ($500 savings) ‼️
