Samsung has announced its new LED All-In-One (IAC) with Quick Build technology

Samsung has announced the launch of its new LED All-In-One (IAC) with exclusive Quick Build technology for seamless installation. The 130-inch 2K display delivers premier viewing experiences across any environment, making it easy for integrators and end users alike to enjoy best-in-class image quality without cumbersome installation and management needs.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

This new LED All-In-One is primarily meant for businesses and offices, but I suppose it could go just about anywhere.

With Samsung’s exclusive Quick Build Technology, the All-in-One IAC Display makes installation easier than ever. The all-inclusive solution is sold completely ready to install, including a built-in control box, wall brackets, speakers, and décor bezels. No extra equipment is required. Featuring autoconfiguration to get the display up and running quickly, installation can be completed in as little as two hours.

The All-in-One IAC Display delivers High Dynamic Range (HDR) quality without the need for additional meta-data, meaning users can easily turn any content into HDR-level quality with the click of a button. Vivid color expression, reduced noise and a full range of grays and blacks bring content to life across offices, boardrooms, retail environments, home entertainment spaces and more. The industry-leading LED technology allows every movie, show or art piece to be experienced exactly as it was intended.

In addition to its premiere image quality and seamless setup process, the All-in-One IAC Display delivers a convenient management experience across any existing environment. Simple integration with preferred solutions and devices allows users to simply plug and go.

Although it includes extensive features such as multiple ports – three HDMI, one DP and two USB – Crestron/Cisco integration, SmartView +, Logitech Cam and EMI Class A Certification, the Display is engineered to last with minimal maintenance, decreased energy consumption and low operating costs.

Checkout Samsung’s website for more information on this new display.

What do you think of this new LED Samsung display? You are welcome to hit the buttons below and share your thoughts on any of the social media links provided.