Apple TV+: What to watch on Apple’s streaming service

The number of streaming service providers we have covered seems endless, but we’ve left one out that deserves some coverage, Apple TV+. The service has been around for a few years now and believe it or not, they are making some quality content that you might actually enjoy.

Apple TV+ is a paid streaming service, but you don’t need an Apple device to access it. Though, you will need to create an Apple ID to use it. The service costs $6.99 a month and offers up a free seven-day trial, and you can cancel at any time. Pretty standard fare for streaming services these days. So what’s playing on Apple TV+? Well, here’s just a small selection of what you can expect.

Apple TV+: Top Titles Streaming Now

The Morning Show

This Emmy winner is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake America up. Pull back the curtain on early morning TV.

Hijack

A plane from Dubai to London is hijacked over a 7-hour flight, while authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Ted Lasso

American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team.

Silo

Men and women live in a giant silo underground with several regulations which they believe are in place to protect them from the toxic and ruined world on the surface.

Invasion

Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.

Black Bird

Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, but he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a suspected serial killer. Keene has to elicit a confession from Larry Hall to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women.

Foundation

A complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy, all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire.

Severance

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Shrinking

A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives – including his own.

The Crowded Room

In Manhattan in the summer of 1979, a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it before the true criminal strikes again.

The Changeling

Set in an alternate New York City, a father and husband search through a magical world for their abducted son and missing wife.

See

Far in a dystopian future, humanity has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, build, hunt, and to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins are born with sight.

