Three new HyperX products for gaming creators and streamers announced

Last week, at HP Imagine 2023, HyperX announced the Vision S Webcam, Audio Mixer Audio Interface and the first toolless spring-loaded microphone arm on the market, the HyperX Caster. These new products are, obviously, geared towards gaming creators and streamers.

The three new products aim to assist creators and streams with producing content in low light conditions, mixing sound with multiple microphones, and outputting professional-grade sound.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio of products and provide a more complete creator solution. The Vision S Webcam offers superb video quality and user-friendly features, and the Audio Mixer Audio Interface provides content creators with professional-grade sound. Since the listening experience for a content viewer is so important, we’ve added a volume meter to offer a quick and easy way to check input levels at any time. HyperX remains committed to enhancing the gaming and content creation experience, empowering users to unleash their full potential.” Sean Peralta, director of product management, HyperX

Here’s what else HyperX had to say about the new products for gaming creators and streamers:

The HyperX Vision S Webcam for gaming creators and streamers.

HyperX Vision S Webcam: The HyperX Vision S Webcam is designed to enhance the streaming and content creation experience, offering superb video quality and user-friendly features. Equipped with a Sony StarvisTM 8MP sensor, the webcam captures and streams excellent quality videos up to 4K resolution. With a wide 90° field-of-view and responsive autofocus, it ensures professional-quality videos with sharp focus even during movement. The Vision S Webcam delivers vivid and vibrant colors, even in low light conditions. The webcam features a full aluminum body, a 5G2P lens for long-term reliability and includes a magnetic privacy cover to protect against unwanted eyes and keep the lens clean. Tilt and swivel features make video adjustments easy to set. Compatible with PC and Mac, it offers seamless integration into any streaming or content creation setup and allows for easy customization of visual preferences through NGENUITY software.

Audio Mixer Audio Interface: The HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface is an all-in-one compact solution that empowers content creators to achieve the perfect mix for mic, game audio, voice chat, and output volumes. The audio mixer ensures clear studio-quality audio with features like an XLR input with 48V phantom power, support for 24-bit/96kHz audio, and direct monitoring. Its user-friendly controls, including level faders for all three audio inputs, volume knobs for line and headphone outputs and input and output mute buttons, enable creators to connect a variety of microphones and audio sources, adjust the volume of each source and monitor audio in real-time. Compatible with PC and Mac, the audio mixer offers a simple plug-and-play connection with no software required to use.

HyperX Caster: The HyperX Caster is the first completely toolless, spring-loaded arm on the market3 for microphones and webcams with 1/4″, 3/8″, or 5/8″ threading. Sleek and versatile, Caster is designed to complement virtually any streaming setup. As an ideal accessory for gaming, podcasting, live streaming, and more, Caster combines soft, spring-loaded movement and ample positioning with high-quality construction. Caster also features an adjustable internal tension mechanism that securely holds devices in place with a hand-operated dial and joint friction for simple adjustment and tightening of tension, angle, or height position. Plus, a C-clamp makes securing to a table or desk easy, and it can be folded away when not in use. With a full 360-degree movement at the base, recessed cable management channels with removable slip covers, and an impressive 32-inch horizontal reach, Caster offers unparalleled flexibility. Crafted from durable aluminum for long-lasting stability, Caster is a perfect solution for creators seeking to improve their setup.

The HyperX Visions S Webcam is now available for $199.99. The HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface is expected to be available in Q1 of next year for $179.99 while the HyperX Caster will be available in February for $119.99.

