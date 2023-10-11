Latest GameSir controllers feature Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers

The latest GameSir controllers, the T4 Cyclone and Cyclone Pro, feature Hall Effect thumbstick and triggers, tri-mode connectivity, and more.
Full Hall Effect sensors in the thumbsticks on the GameSir T4 Cyclone and Cyclone Pro controllers help eliminate stick drift which is common in most other controllers. Providing more consistency and smoother movement with the thumbsticks and precision-tuned Hall Effect analog triggers, these controllers provide a more seamless gaming experience.
Similar in function, the white T4 Cyclone features a Switch ABXY membrane button layout while the black T4 Cyclone Pro features an Xbox ABXY microswitch button layout. Both controllers also have two programmable back buttons and a multi-function M button. While both support Bluetooth, USB-C, and wireless dongle connectivity, only the Cyclone Pro includes the wireless dongle. Both controllers also sport motion control, making them compatible with the tilt, shake, and rotation features found in some Switch games.
Key specifications of the T4 Cyclone controller include:
- Working Platform: Windows 7/10 or above, Switch, iOS 13 or above, Android 8.0 or above
- Connection: Bluetooth (for Switch, iOS & Android), Wireless Dongle (for PC), Wired (for PC, Switch, iOS and Android devices)
- 6-axis Gyro: Yes
- ABXY Buttons: Membrane, 5 million-click lifespan
- Hall Effect Sticks: Yes
- Analog Triggers: Yes, Hall Effect Magnetic Sensors
- Rumble Motors: Yes, 2 in total, in 2 grips
- Back Buttons: Yes, 2 Back Buttons
- Customization Software: Yes, GameSir App
- Battery: 860 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Wireless Dongle: Sold separately
- Phone Holder: Sold separately
- Product Size: 156*103*63 mm / 6.14*4.06*2.48 in
- Net Weight: 220 g / 0.49 lbs
Specifications of the T4 Cyclone Pro are similar but vary slightly:
- Working Platform: Windows 7/10 or above, Switch, iOS 13 or above, Android 8.0 or above
- Connection: Bluetooth (for Switch, iOS & Android), Wireless Dongle (for PC), Wired (for PC, Switch, iOS and Android devices)
- 6-axis Gyro: Yes
- ABXY Buttons: Microswitch, 5 million-click lifespan
- Hall Effect Sticks: Yes
- Analog Triggers: Yes, Hall Effect Magnetic Sensors with Trigger Vibration
- Rumble Motors: Yes, 2 in total, in 2 grips
- Back Buttons: Yes, 2 Back Buttons
- Customization Software: Yes, GameSir App
- Battery: 860 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Wireless Dongle: Yes
- Phone Holder: Sold separately
- Product Size: 156*103*63 mm / 6.14*4.06*2.48 in
- Net Weight: 220 g / 0.49 lbs
The GameSir T4 Cyclone is available for $39.99 from Amazon and gamesir.hk, while the GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro is available for $49.99 from Amazon and gamesir.hk.
