Check out some Prime Big Deal Days happening now!

It feels like we just had the Amazon 2023 Prime Day sale, yet here we are with Prime Big Deal Days, running today and tomorrow (October 10th & 11th). We’re not going to make this long, but rather short and sweet, so sign up for Amazon Prime if you already haven’t, check out the deals below, hit up the Amazon Live Deals Page, and start saving! And be sure to check back throughout the next couple of days as we’ll likely be adding deals as we come across them.
NOTE: All prices in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. Similar deals may be live in Canada and the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country.
Table of contents
Amazon Devices
- All Amazon Kindle, Fire TV, Ring Doorbell, & More Deals — save up to 60%
- Amazon Echo (5th Gen) with TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini — $23.98 (MSRP $72.98)
- Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug — $18.98 ($62.98)
- Amazon Echo Show 15 w/ Remote — $184.98 (MSRP $279.98)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick — $19.99 (MSRP $39.99)
Audio
- 1More Omthing AirFree Buds — $16.19 (MSRP $29.99)
- 1More PistonBuds Pro ANC Earbuds — $47.99 (MSRP $59.99)
- 1More S30 Sport On-Ear Buds — $59.99 (MSRP $69.99)
- 1More S50 Sport IPX7 On Ear Buds — $119.99 (MSRP $149.99)
- 1More SonoFlow ANC Headphones — $74.99 (MSRP $99.99)
- 1More SonoFlow SE Over-Ear Headphones — $44.99 (MSRP $55.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) • $189 (MSRP $249)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II • $199 (MSRP $279)
- JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker — $44.95 (MSRP $79.95)
- Raycon Everyday Earbuds — $55.99 (MSRP $79.99)
- Raycon Fitness Headphones — $83.99 (MSRP ($119.99)
- Raycon Everyday Speaker — $24.99 to $19.99 (MSRP $24.99)
- Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds — $49.99 (MSRP $79.99)
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones — $89.99 (MSRP $134.99)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones — $69.99 (MSRP $104.99)
- Skullcandy Jub 2 True Wireless Earbuds — $27.99 (MSRP $39.99)
- Skullcandy Mod True Wireless Earbuds — $36.99 (MSRP $59.99)
- Skullcandy PLYR Gaming Wireless Over-Ear Headphones — $89.99 (MSRP $129.99)
- Skullcandy Riff 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones — $34.99 (MSRP $49.99)
- Skullcandy SLYR Pro Gaming Wireless Over-Ear Headphones — $69.99 (MSRP $99.99)
- SOUNDBOKS 3 Party Speaker – $799 (MSRP $999)
- TREBLAB FX100 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $39.84 (MSRP $89.97)
- TREBLAB HD77 Premium Bluetooth Speaker — $59.96 (MSRP $119.97)
- TREBLAB X3 Pro Earbuds — $47.97 (MSRP $99.97)
- TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Headphones — $69.95 (MSRP $119.97)
- TREBLAB Z7 Pro Hybrid Over-Ear Headphones — $119.99 (MSRP $179.97)
Computing
- ASUS AiO M3400 All-in-One Desktop PC — AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor
- Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R3QA Slim Laptop — AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics
- ASUS VivoBook 16 Laptop — AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, AMD Radeon™ Graphics
- ASUS 2023 Vivobook Go 15 Laptop — AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Processor
- ASUS Zen AiO 24 — AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Processor
- Das Keyboard Q-Series Keyboards (X50Q, 4Q, 5QS) — $30 off (MSRP $170 – $199)
- Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop — AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, AMD Radeon Graphics
- HP All-in-One Bundle PC — AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Graphics
- HP 15 inch Laptop — AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, AMD Radeon Graphics
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3-2022- All-in-One Desktop — AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 – (2023) – Everyday Notebook – 2-in-1 Laptop — AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5-2023 – Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop — AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- LG UltraPC 16″ — AMD Ryzen™ 7 7730U
- PNY 4TB S2241 4TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) — $174.99 (MSRP $222.99)
- PNY 64GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card 3-Pack (our review) — $16.79 (MSRP $24.99)
- PNY 1TB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card (our review) — $74.99 (MSRP $109.99)
- PNY EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II SDXC Memory Card — $39.99+ (MSRP $61.99+)
- PNY 256GB Turbo Attaché 3 USB 3.0 Flash Drive, 2-Pack — $19.99 (MSRP $29.99)
- Sabrent Rocket 2230 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe — $59.99+ (MRSP $89.99+)
- SABRENT 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD — $59.99 (MSRP $89.99)
- SABRENT Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch — $299.99 (MSRP $459.99)
- SABRENT USB 3.2 10Gbps Type C Tool Free Enclosure for M.2 PCIe NVMe and SATA SSDs — $24.69 (MSRP $39.99)
- StarTech.com 4-Port 8K HDMI Switch — $75.99 (MSPR $89.77)
- StarTech.com M2 PCIe SSD Adapter — $18.49 (MSRP $32.99)
- StarTech.com Standalone Hard Drive Duplicator — $83.99 (MSRP $92.99)
- StarTech.com Quad Monitor USB C Dock — $259.99 (MSRP $307.99)
- StarTech.com USB 3.0 to Dual HDMI Adapter — $49.99 (MSRP $57.05)
- WiiM Pro — $119.20 (MSRP) $149
- WiiM Pro Plus — $175.20 (MSRP $219)
Gaming
- Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop — AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU
- Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop — AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-Core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
- Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop — AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- AMD Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards from AMD board partners
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Desktop Processors
- ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) Gaming Laptop — AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
- ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop — AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, GeForce GTX 1650
- ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023) Gaming Laptop — AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, GeForce RTX 4070
- Drop + EPOS H3X Gaming Headset — $75 (MSRP $89.99)
- Drop MT3 Profile Keycaps — Save up to $31 (MSRP $120-$130)
- GameSir X2 Bluetooth Wireless Mobile Game Controller (our review) — $47.99 (MSRP $59.99)
- GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Game Controller for Android Phone — $39.99 (MSRP $49.99)
- GameSir X2 Pro Mobile Game Controller for Android Type-C — $63.99 (MSRP $79.99)
- GameSir X3 Type-C Mobile Game Controller (our review) — $79.99 (MSRP $99.99)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Condensor Gaming Microphone — $99.99 (MSRP $139.99)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset — $49.88 (MSRP $79.99)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel & Pedals with ASTRO A10 Headset — $320.43 (MSRP $359.98)
- MSI Aegis ZS Gaming Desktop — AMD Ryzen 7 7700, GeForce RTX 4060
- Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse — $49.89 (MSRP $69.99)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset — $49.99 (MSRP $59.99)
- Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop — AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- Razer Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, Mice, and more (our reviews) — Up to 58% off
- Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard — $159.99 (MSRP $199.99)
- SAMSUNG 32″ Odyssey G55A QHD Curved Gaming Monitor — $319.99 (MSRP $399.99)
- Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox (1TB) (our review) — $129.99 (MSRP $219.99)
- SteelSeries Apex PRO TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard — $199.99 (MSRP $249.99)
- Western Digital 2TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD w/ Heatsink for PS5 — $169.99 (MSRP $2299.99)
- Western Digital WD_Black C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (1TB) — $124.99 (MSRP $149.99)
Health/Fitness
- Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector — $99.99 (MSRP $179.99)
- Airthings View Plus — $249.99 (MSRP $299.99)
- Airthings Wave Radon — $119.99 (MSRP $159.99)
- Google Pixel Watch LTE — $239.88 (MSRP $399.99)
- Gunnar Blue Light Blocking Glasses, various styles (our review) — Save up to 25%
- PURO²XYGEN P500i Air Purifier — $135.98 (MSRP $169.97)
- Turonic GM5 Massage Gun — $99.97 (MSRP $199.97)
- Withings Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale — 30% off (MSRP $99.95)
- Withings Body Cardio Smart Scale — 28% off (MSRP $179.95)
- Withings Steel HR — 20% off (MSRP starting at $179.95)
- Withings Steel HR Sport — 25% off (MSRP $199.95)
- Wake-up Light — $103.20 (MSRP $129)
Home Entertainment
- AWOL Vision LTV-2500 Triple-Laser UST 4K Projector — $2099 (MSRP $3499)
- Dangbei Emotn N1 Netflix Certified Projector (our review) — $289 (MSRP $399.99)
- Dangbei Mars Full HD Projector — $799.99 (MSRP $999.99)
- Dangbei Mars Pro 4K UHD Projector — $1151.20 (MSRP $1799)
- Dangbei Neo Travel Projector — $509 (MSRP $599.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K — $37.99 (MSRP $49.99)
Home Office
- Versadesk Standing Desk Converters — Save up to 60% with coupons applied at checkout
Home Security
- ULTRALOQ Smart Locks — Up to 55% off (use code 10A93UTEC)
Mobile
- BIG SALE on a huge number of Anker Products, see Amazon store for details
- eufy Security products all on sale, see Amazon store for details
- Satechi 200W GaN Charger — $119.99 (MSRP $149.99)
- Satechi Stand and Hub for Mac Mini — $59.99 (MSRP $79.99)
- Satechi Multi-Port Adapter V2 — $59.99 (MSRP $79.99)
- Satechi Duo Wireless Charging Stand — $74.99 (MSRP $99.99)
Portable Power
- EcoFlow Portable Power Stations (our reviews) — Up to 58% off, code EFPF50OFF1
- DELTA Pro: 19% off, sales price $2,999
- DELTA Max EB: 50% off, sales price $999
- DELTA 2: 25% off sales price $749
- DELTA 2 Max: 16% off, sales price $1,599
- RIVER 2 Pro: 17% off, sales price $499
- WAVE 2 + add-on battery + 160W portable solar panel: 40% off, sales price $1599
- GLACIER + plug-in battery+ wheels + handle, + 110W portable solar panel: 19% off, sales price $1,499
- Jackery Solar Generators and Solar Panels (our reviews) — Up to $1,200 off
- Explorer 1000 Pro (w/ 2x100W Solar Saga Panels) — $999 (MSRP $1,649)
- Solar Generator 1000 (w/ 2x100W Solar Saga Panels) — $999 (MSRP $1,649)
- Solar Generator 1000 Plus (w/ 2x100W Solar Saga Panels) — $1,199 (MSRP $1,699)
- Solar Generator 2000 Plus (w/ 2x200W Solar Saga Panels) — $2,299 (MSRP $3,299)
- Solar Generator 2000 Pro (with 2x200W Solar Saga Panels) — $2,299 (MSRP $2,999)
- Solar Generator 3000 Pro (w/ 2x200W Solar Saga Panels) — $2,799 (MSRP $3,999)
- SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel — $449.40 (MSRP $699)
Smart Home
- GE SYNC Smart LED Light Bulbs & Switches — Up to 38% off
- Switchbot automation and sensors — Up to 25% off
- Top Greener Simple Smart Solutions — Up to 40% off smart switches, motion sensors, wall outlets, and more
Toys/Gadgets
- Enabot EBO SE Pet & Home Security Camera and Robot (our review)— $78,90 (MSRP $119)
Wearables
- Withings Steel HR — 20% off (MSRP starting at $179.95)
- Withings Steel HR Sport — 25% off (MSRP $199.95)
What do you think of the Prime Big Deal Days happening today, October 10th, and tomorrow, October 11th? Are you going to be picking anything up during Prime Big Deal Days? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.