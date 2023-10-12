The Hisense PX2-PRO and PL1 4K Laser Cinema are now available for purchase

Back at CES 2023, Hisense made a handful of announcements about its new home theater gear. Two of those announcements were for the Hisense PX2-PRO and PL1 4K, both of these products are Laser Cinema devices also known as short-throw projectors. I think Hisense likes to differentiate the Laser Cinema due to the difference in light sources between a traditional projector and something like the PX2-PRO, but I digress.

Here’s what we know about the PX2-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema

Combining cutting-edge technology and features, the PX2-PRO delivers an immersive and true-to-life picture, creating an unparalleled cinematic experience in the comfort of one’s own home. Boasting an impressive peak brightness of 2400 ANSI lumens, the PX2-PRO showcases vibrant colors and deep blacks, using Hisense’s award-winning TriChroma™ Laser Light Engine. With full coverage of the BT.2020 color space, this UST projector ensures a rich and realistic color palette that brings every scene to life.

Its powered focus lens guarantees a razor-sharp 4K image, with the ability to range from 90 to 130-inches, making it ideal for any home cinema setup. Equipped with a built-in 30W Dolby Atmos® sound system, the PX2-PRO delivers powerful audio that complements its stunning visuals. Enjoy clear speech, crisp highs, and booming lows without the need for additional audio equipment.

The PX2-PRO simplifies streaming your favorite content with Google TV, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free entertainment experience. Premium features like Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode open up limitless entertainment possibilities, catering to all your movie preferences. The PX2-PRO elevates the home cinema experience to a new level, making it the ultimate choice for movie enthusiasts and entertainment lovers. Priced at $2,799.99 you can buy this Laser Cinema at the links below.

Here’s what we know about the PL1 4K Laser Cinema:

The PL1 Laser Cinema brings the immersive world of UST technology within reach, making it the ultimate home entertainment solution. Packed with premium features and cutting-edge technology, the PL1 Smart Laser Cinema transforms the viewing experience.

The PL1 uses Hisense’s X-Fusion™ Laser Light Source, which ensures sharper images and more natural colors, elevating the viewing experience to new heights. With an adjustable projection size ranging from 80” to 120” with a powered digital lens focus system, the PL1 easily fits into the wall space of a large-screen TV, delivering a clear and sharp picture. And with Google TV streaming, all your content is simple and seamless.

The PL1 also features a bright, sharp picture, reaching 2200 ANSI lumens of peak brightness that puts you right inside the action. PL1’s 4K Ultra HD brings over 8 million pixels to create incredible clarity across its versatile projection options. Plus, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, PL1 delivers an immersive cinema experience with unmatched versatility. Priced at $2,499.99 you can buy this Laser Cinema at the links below.

