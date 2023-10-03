Hisense announces availability of its L9H and L5H Laser TVs

Hisense is one of the top brands in laser TVs. We’ve reviewed a few of them and have always been impressed with the overall performance of the products. Back at CES 2023, the company announced its new L9H and L5H Laser TVs, and now they are available for purchase at $5,999,99 and $3,999.99 respectively.

Both the L9H and L5H are available in two screen sizes: 100” or 120” and come paired with an easy-to-install screen. Here’s what the press release had to say about these new laser TVs:

L9H TriChroma Laser TV

Hisense’s award-winning L9 Series delivers bright, true-to-life visuals and all the latest technologies involved in modern televisions in an ultra-short throw projector, further enhancing the large-screen viewing experience. The L9H reaches 3000 Lumens of peak brightness, providing a lifelike image, no matter what room it is placed in.

With Dolby Vision™ for outstanding contrast and detail, Dolby Atmos™ for unparalleled cinematic sound, and Hisense’s TriChroma™ triple-laser light engine that can reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space, the L9H is the perfect choice as a home’s main TV.

Plus, with the upgrade to Google TV and NEXTGEN TV, the L9H makes streaming easy through access to apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more, in addition to high-quality, 4K over the air broadcasts.

The L9H is available now at Best Buy, Amazon, and Projectorscreen.com starting at $5,999.99.

L5H 4K Smart Laser TV

The L5H is the entry to the big-screen experience for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment system, offering 2700 ANSI lumens and X-Fusion™ Laser Light Engine technology to deliver sharper images and natural colors in an affordable package.

With Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio along with 40-watt built-in speakers, the L5H comes equipped with everything needed for a crystal-clear picture and an immersive cinematic experience.

The addition of a new ALR screen designed to operate in all lighting conditions—including broad daylight—ensures the L5H provides an optimal television experience in any room. Plus, future-proof features like Google TV, NEXTGEN TV, and Wi-Fi 6e, ensure all content works together simply and seamlessly.

The L5H is available now at Best Buy, Amazon, Costco, and Projectorscreen.com starting at $3,999.99.

