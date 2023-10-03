Fender jumps into multi-effects processing with its new Tone Master Pro

The world of guitar multi=effects processing has become more popular than ever. While analog effects are still remarkable and many guitar players swear by them, multi=effects processing has gotten so much better. I remember the days of the first Line 6 Pod and how horrible that unit was. But things have changed for the better, and the Fender Tone Master Pro is proof of that.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Fender Tone Master Pro is a multi-effects processing unit made to compete with the big dogs like Kemper and Line 6. This floor unit is going to run you $1,700, which is competitive with other brands on the market. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the Tone Master Pro features:

Consistent High-Quality Tones: Features 100+ of the world’s most popular amps and effects, including all the classic Tone Master Fender models, the first officially licensed EVH 5150 amp model, and others can’t live without classics that have all been perfectly replicated using proprietary Tone Master Modeling process.

Features 100+ of the world’s most popular amps and effects, including all the classic Tone Master Fender models, the first officially licensed EVH 5150 amp model, and others can’t live without classics that have all been perfectly replicated using proprietary Tone Master Modeling process. Easy-to-Use Presets: Create presets, customize your footswitch assignments and combine them to create songs and organize into setlists with ease. Tone Master Pro’s 10 custom-designed footswitch encoders make editing a breeze, giving you instant access to all your presets and parameters and make adjustments just like you would on the real thing.

Create presets, customize your footswitch assignments and combine them to create songs and organize into setlists with ease. Tone Master Pro’s 10 custom-designed footswitch encoders make editing a breeze, giving you instant access to all your presets and parameters and make adjustments just like you would on the real thing. Increased Processing Power & Adaptability: While other digital workstations rely on 4-core CPUs to drive systems, Fender has taken a leap forward by incorporating an 8-core CPU, effectively doubling the capacity for processing multiple effects across more than one amplifier simultaneously. This enhanced computing power gives user’s a level of tonal freedom and control that is unmatched. Its direct USB and XLR connectivity eliminates the need for miking, allowing musicians to plug in directly and access incredible tones for both live performances and studio recordings.

The Fender Tone Master Pro is available now for purchase, see the links below, and it will cost you $1,699.99.

What do you think of the Tone Master Pro? You are welcome to hit the buttons below and share your thoughts on any of the social media links provided.