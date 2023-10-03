Samsung announces its T9 portable SSD

Samsung has been in the portable SSD business for a long time, and they make some of the best, check out our reviews. Today, the company announced the release of its newest addition to the T-series, the T9 Portable Solid-State Drive (SSD). With its stylish and portable design, the T9 is built to keep data safe while on-the-go, empowering users with fast transfer speeds and ample storage.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

A great portable SSD is essential to pretty much anyone who is working on the run or remotely. The T9 brings new USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 technology, which makes this an excellent choice for professionals. Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say:

The T9 portable SSD offers up to 2,000 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) sequential read and write speeds on the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface. The USB interface enables two lanes of 10 Gbps operation to provide 20 Gbps data transfer rates, which delivers faster speeds when transferring high-resolution videos or large files, effectively saving creators’ time during heavy workloads like video editing. Approximately two times faster than the previous model, the T7, the speed of the T9 allows users to transfer a 4-gigabyte (GB) Full-HD video in nearly two seconds or an hour and half-long 4K video (21GB) within 12 seconds.

The T9 comes in three different capacity options to fit the needs of every creator. With 1-terabyte (TB), 2TB and 4TB varieties, the T9 makes it possible to complete quick and frequent transfers while providing ample storage for large volumes of data. Its compact size, similar to that of a credit card, allows users to carry their creations wherever they go.

Professional creators push the boundaries of what’s possible, and their data is invaluable. The T9 is designed with a strong aluminum body and is covered with rubber, allowing it to withstand drops up to nine feet to keep data safe. Plus, with a five-year limited warranty, the T9 portable SSD gives reliability that users need to empower them to pursue their most ambitious projects.

The Samsung Portable SSD T9 will be available starting today at Samsung.com and select retailers with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRPs) of $139.99 for the 1TB, $239.99 for the 2TB, and $439.99 for the 4TB.

Samsung Portable SSD T9 Product Specifications

Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) Hardware

Information Capacities 1) 1TB 2TB 4TB Dimensions 2) 3.46 x 2.36 x .55 inches Weight 2) 4.3 ounces (122 grams) Performance Sequential Read 3) Up to 2,000 MB/sec Up to 2,000 MB/sec Up to 2,000 MB/sec Sequential Write 3) Up to 1,950 MB/sec Up to 1,950 MB/sec Up to 2,000 MB/sec Durability Drop Resistant 4) Up to 9.8 feet (3 meters) Security Encryption AES 256-bit hardware encryption Software 5) Samsung Magician Software Compatibility Operating System 6) Windows®, macOS®, Android™ Device 6) PCs, Laptops, Tablets, Smartphones Reliability Temperature 7) Operating 0°C to 60°C Non-Operating -40°C to 85°C Humidity 5% to 95% non-condensing Shock Non-Operating 1,500G, duration: 0.5ms, 3 axis Vibration Non-Operating 20~2,000Hz, 20G Certifications CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, RCM, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB, EAC, UKCA, BIS RoHS Compliance RoHS 2 Warranty 8) Five (5) Year Limited Warranty

What do you think of the Samsung T9 portable SSD? You are welcome to hit the buttons below and share your thoughts on any of the social media links provided.