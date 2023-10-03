Alesis announces its new $399 Nitro Max electronic drum kit

I grew up playing drums at age 7 and did so for around four years before I moved over to guitar. Back in those days, there were a few electronic drum kits on the market, but it’s safe to say they weren’t nearly as good as today’s kits. The new Alesis Nitro Max electronic drum kit looks to be an excellent at home kit for just about anyone.

The new eight-piece mesh drum kit by Alesis builds on the brand’s premium Nitro Mesh kit, adding seamless Bluetooth play-along, expanded BFD sounds, a larger snare, and access to the acclaimed Drumeo app. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this new kit.

The Nitro Max is an eight-piece kit centered around next-generation Alesis mesh drum head technology. Pairing explosive sound quality with ultra-quiet external operation, this is the ideal kit for any beginner-to-intermediate drummer looking for a realistic, responsive playing experience in a compact set that is easy to transport, set up, and store.

Whether practicing, creating, or recording, the Nitro Max includes a range of features to suit players of any genre or style. Perfect for honing your skills, this kit includes Bluetooth connectivity for seamless play-along from Spotify, Apple Music, and other services. It also includes 400 professionally designed drum sounds from software industry leader BFD and three months of premium access to Drumeo, the world’s largest online platform for drumming tuition and practice.

The Nitro Max kit has a large 10” dual-zone mesh snare drum, a kick drum tower, and three (3) 8” mesh toms. It comprises a complete drum kit consisting of three (3) 10” cymbals, a custom-designed Alesis hi-hat pedal and kick pedal, and a durable four-post aluminum rack. Also included is all the cabling, the power supply, sticks, and the drum key. It all connects to the Nitro Max electronic drum module, which has 440 drum and percussion sounds, 40 drum kits, and 60 built-in play-along tracks. The Nitro Max drum module includes the convenience of Bluetooth as well as a built-in cradle to hold your tablet or smartphone, which makes learning with Drumeo or Melodics—or simply playing along with your music—even more accessible.

Nitro Max exclusively includes three months of access to Drumeo, the world’s biggest online drum education platform. Drumeo provides step-by-step lessons from over 200 of the world’s best drummers and over 5,000 hit songs to learn: the original recordings by everyone from Nirvana to N.W.A. To master these tracks, songs can be sped up and slowed down, and drum parts can be removed altogether, allowing the drummer to play with the rest of the band. Plus, there’s unlimited personal support and an online community of over three million players to help budding drummers achieve their goals.

Nitro Max also comes with 60 free lessons from Melodics, the app that uses innovative practice tools to help you to develop your skills.

