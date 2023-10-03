Officially licensed Seagate PlayStation 5 NVMe SSDs now available

Storage runs out quickly on consoles these days given the size of AAA titles. Seagate and Sony have teamed up to create the Officially Licensed Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD, allowing gamers to easily add storage to their PlayStation 5 consoles.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The latest Seagate NVMe SSD for the PlayStation 5 delivers read speeds of up to 7300MB/s, quite a bit higher than Sony’s recommended 5,500MB/s read speed. As such, you’ll get faster load times in addition to up to 2TB of increased storage space. This NVMe SSD uses Seagate’s E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND. While maximizing gaming performance, the included heatsink also protects the drive from thermal throttling.

The Seagate Officially Licensed Game Drive PS5 NVMe™ SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles.

Installation is simple and requires all but a screwdriver, as you can read in our how-to guide on how to upgrade your Sony PlayStation 5 console storage.

Key features include:

Built with matching firmware to seamlessly work with all models of PS5™. This officially licensed, high-speed SSD installs with just a screwdriver and features a custom heatsink to keep your system running at peak performance.

Custom heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time.

All your PS5 and PS4™ games operate directly from the NVMe SSD.

Up to 7300/6000MB/s read/write speeds harness the full power of PCIe Gen4.

Available in capacities up to 2TB, the Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD offers long-lasting endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 2550 TBW. The drive includes a five-year limited warranty so gamers have peace of mind. Shipping now, the officially licensed Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD is offered for $99.99 (1TB), and $149.99 (2TB).

What do you think about the Seagate Officially Licensed Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD? Are you going to be picking one up?