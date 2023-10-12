Sterling by Music Man announces the DarkRay bass

Sterling is the Music Man line of instruments that doesn’t break your wallet, but still delivers quality components and an outstanding experience. The Sterling line includes guitars and basses, which are all fantastic instruments. Now, the company has introduced a new Sterling by Music Man bass dubbed, DarkRay.

According to Music Man, the new DarkRay bass is loaded with premium features, including a custom Darkglass active preamp with two distortion circuits, ebony fingerboard, roasted maple neck, and an eye-catching LED ring.

Made in collaboration with Darkglass Electronics, the Darkglass 2-band active preamp offers three modes: Clean (Preamp-only), Alpha (Distortion), and Omega (Fuzz), all without the hassle of plugging into a pedalboard. Both circuits are fully mixable via an onboard gain knob and blend control. A bright color-coded LED ring and 3-way selector indicate which mode the bass is in. The new DarkRay is available in a black finish and is priced at $1,399.99.

Introducing the DarkRay, an innovative StingRay model designed in collaboration with renowned bass equipment company, Darkglass Electronics. Our custom Darkglass® 2-band active preamp offers three modes: Clean (Preamp-only), Alpha (Distortion), and Omega (Fuzz), all without the hassle of plugging into a pedalboard. Switch between these circuits effortlessly with an eye-catching LED ring and 3-way selector. You’ll unlock total tonal control via volume, treble, and bass adjustments, along with onboard gain and blend knobs for customized distortion. A roasted maple neck and ebony fingerboard round out the modern design.

ModelDarkRay
Body WoodNyatoh
Body ColorBlack
BridgeSterling by Music Man-Designed
PickguardBlack
Scale Length34″ (86.4 cm)
Neck Radius9.5″ (24cm)
Frets21 Medium
Neck Width1.69″ (43mm) at Nut, 2.44″ (62mm) at Last Fret
Neck WoodRoasted Maple
FingerboardEbony
Fret MarkersWhite Dot
Tuning MachinesOpen Gear
Truss RodDual Action
Neck Attachment6-Bolt Pattern
ControlsCustom Darkglass® 2-band Active Preamp with Two Distortion Circuits (Alpha and Omega); Vol, Gain, Blend, Treble, Bass
Switching3-way Lever Distortion Selector; Preamp Only, Preamp+Alpha Distortion, Preamp+Omega Distortion
PickupsH1 Alnico Humbucker
StringsErnie Ball 2834 Super Slinky
Gig BagDeluxe Sterling by Music Man Bag
FinishBlack
Part#ST-DARKRAY-BK-E2-WB
PURCHASE FROM STERLING
PURCHASE FROM SWEETWATER

What do you think of the Sterling by Music Man DarkRay? You are welcome to hit the buttons below and share your thoughts on any of the social media links provided.

