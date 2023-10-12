Sterling by Music Man announces the DarkRay bass

Sterling is the Music Man line of instruments that doesn’t break your wallet, but still delivers quality components and an outstanding experience. The Sterling line includes guitars and basses, which are all fantastic instruments. Now, the company has introduced a new Sterling by Music Man bass dubbed, DarkRay.

According to Music Man, the new DarkRay bass is loaded with premium features, including a custom Darkglass active preamp with two distortion circuits, ebony fingerboard, roasted maple neck, and an eye-catching LED ring.

Made in collaboration with Darkglass Electronics, the Darkglass 2-band active preamp offers three modes: Clean (Preamp-only), Alpha (Distortion), and Omega (Fuzz), all without the hassle of plugging into a pedalboard. Both circuits are fully mixable via an onboard gain knob and blend control. A bright color-coded LED ring and 3-way selector indicate which mode the bass is in. The new DarkRay is available in a black finish and is priced at $1,399.99.

Introducing the DarkRay, an innovative StingRay model designed in collaboration with renowned bass equipment company, Darkglass Electronics. Our custom Darkglass® 2-band active preamp offers three modes: Clean (Preamp-only), Alpha (Distortion), and Omega (Fuzz), all without the hassle of plugging into a pedalboard. Switch between these circuits effortlessly with an eye-catching LED ring and 3-way selector. You’ll unlock total tonal control via volume, treble, and bass adjustments, along with onboard gain and blend knobs for customized distortion. A roasted maple neck and ebony fingerboard round out the modern design.

Model DarkRay Body Wood Nyatoh Body Color Black Bridge Sterling by Music Man-Designed Pickguard Black Scale Length 34″ (86.4 cm) Neck Radius 9.5″ (24cm) Frets 21 Medium Neck Width 1.69″ (43mm) at Nut, 2.44″ (62mm) at Last Fret Neck Wood Roasted Maple Fingerboard Ebony Fret Markers White Dot Tuning Machines Open Gear Truss Rod Dual Action Neck Attachment 6-Bolt Pattern Controls Custom Darkglass® 2-band Active Preamp with Two Distortion Circuits (Alpha and Omega); Vol, Gain, Blend, Treble, Bass Switching 3-way Lever Distortion Selector; Preamp Only, Preamp+Alpha Distortion, Preamp+Omega Distortion Pickups H1 Alnico Humbucker Strings Ernie Ball 2834 Super Slinky Gig Bag Deluxe Sterling by Music Man Bag Finish Black Part# ST-DARKRAY-BK-E2-WB

