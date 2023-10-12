New on Netflix October 13-19: Four detectives, four timelines, and one victim in Bodies

First off, HAPPY FRIDAY THE 13TH! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between October 13-19th. You can also check out what’s and leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix October 13-19th list, which is headlined by Bodies in which four detectives investigate the same murder in four different timelines.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in October. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Ghost Detective: You’re a detective who’s been killed on the job. Now as a ghost, your mission is clear: Find hidden objects and solve puzzles to catch your own murderer.

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind: Customize your character and choose your story: Will you enter the dating pods looking for romance in Love Is Blind?

Storyteller: Once upon a time — wait, what comes next again? Drag and drop fairy-tale characters onto the page to build surprising stories in this puzzle game.

Vikings: Valhalla: Earn your place among the gods in this strategy game based on the hit series. Build your settlement and lead raids against rivals to become a legend.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in October but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary traces the meteoric rise of Australia’s first drill rap stars, defiant in the face of police’s efforts to stop them from performing.

And now for the Netflix October 13-19th list:

October 13

The Conference (NETFLIX FILM): A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat.

A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat. Ijogbon (NETFLIX FILM): Four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty.

Four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty. Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

October 14

Freddy vs. Jason 🇨🇦

October 15

Black Beauty Effect: Season 1 🇨🇦

Camp Courage (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In this documentary, a girl displaced by the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery.

In this documentary, a girl displaced by the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery. Haunter 🇨🇦

Friday the 13th 🇨🇦

Get Out 🇨🇦

October 16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Kind and curious kitty Oggy Oggy wants to spread joy to all his friends and neighbors. But sometimes, he gets into playful mischief instead. Miaow!

October 17

The Devil on Trial (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.

The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown. Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (NETFLIX COMEDY): ​​A new stand-up comedy special from Heather McMahan.

​​A new stand-up comedy special from Heather McMahan. I Woke Up A Vampire (NETFLIX SERIES): On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she’s actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated.

On her 13th birthday, Carmie discovers that she’s actually half human, half vampire — and that mythical powers make middle school way more complicated. Silver Linings Playbook 🇺🇸

October 18

Kaala Paani (NETFLIX SERIES): When a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate fight for survival collides with a race to find a cure.

When a mysterious illness descends upon the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a desperate fight for survival collides with a race to find a cure. Workin’ Moms: Season 7 🇨🇦

October 19

American Ninja Warrior: Seasons 12-13 🇺🇸

Bebefinn: Season 2 🇺🇸

Bodies (NETFLIX SERIES): Four detectives. Four timelines. One victim. In order to save the future, they’ll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first.

Four detectives. Four timelines. One victim. In order to save the future, they’ll need to solve the murder that altered the course of history first. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (NETFLIX ANIME): Branded an enemy of the state, a cyborg supersoldier struggles to find a cause worth fighting for in a dystopian society where nothing is what it seems.

Branded an enemy of the state, a cyborg supersoldier struggles to find a cause worth fighting for in a dystopian society where nothing is what it seems. Crashing Eid (NETFLIX SERIES): When Razan’s British Pakistani fiance crashes her Saudi family’s Eid celebrations, she attempts to convince them that he is a suitable match.

When Razan’s British Pakistani fiance crashes her Saudi family’s Eid celebrations, she attempts to convince them that he is a suitable match. Crypto Boy (NETFLIX FILM): Following a dispute with his father, a young man falls prey to cryptocurrency’s allure and an entrepreneur’s audacious promises of financial freedom.

Following a dispute with his father, a young man falls prey to cryptocurrency’s allure and an entrepreneur’s audacious promises of financial freedom. Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9 🇺🇸

Neon (NETFLIX SERIES): An aspiring reggaeton star and his best friends move to Miami on a mission, weathering roadblocks and reality checks together in their quest for success.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 13-19th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

