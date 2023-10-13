The NxSys Aero gaming chair offers advanced integrated cooling (and RGBs for good measure…)

Gaming chairs come in all shapes and sizes these days. The latest is the NxSys Aero from Cougar Gaming which “features a revolutionary advanced cooling system that completely redefines comfort and style.”

Gaming can get pretty intense at times, and things can heat up — especially in the summer months. The NxSys Aero gaming chair features a 200mm RGB fan which circulates cool air within the chair while directing it towards your back. The fan is powered by a power bank (which is oddly not included) so users don’t have to worry about extra cables or cords. An integrated fan controller is at the side of the chair, making it easy to control fan speed and lighting. Cooling is just one feature of the chair as it also features an elastomeric mesh back with a cushioning effect as well as a physiotherapy-grade lumbar pillow and magnetic head cushion.

The NxSys Aero gaming chair is available in black/orange and black.

Key features of the NxSys Aero gaming chair with cooling include:

Breathable Premium Upholstery: ​The NxSys Aero is fitted in premium PVC leather, specially selected for its supple texture and excellent breathability, letting air pass through so you stay fresh and comfortable.

The NxSys Aero gaming chair will be available soon in the US for $399.99 from Amazon and Newegg and for €449 in select EMEA markets. Two versions are available, all black or black with orange striping.

Key specifications of the NxSys Aero gaming chair.

