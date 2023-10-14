T-Mobile is forcing some subscribers to a more expensive plan

If it’s not one thing, it’s another with T-Mobile. From constant data breaches to a merger with Sprint to now, forcing customers’ plans to be upgraded. T-Mobile will start sending out text messages to “a small portion of customers and business accounts” informing them that they will automatically switch their accounts to a “new” and more expensive plan.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you’re well aware of the Price Lock decision made when John Legere was CEO. Unfortunately, with Mike Sievert at the helm, this is no longer the case. Specifically, the forced plan upgrades. Now, the wireless carrier does state that switching plans has some advantages. The price increase will be determined by the grandfathered plan you have and the number of lines on that plan.

Here’s the breakdown of which grandfathered plans will become:

Current plans Will become Simple Choice / Select Choice Magenta or Essentials Select Magenta Go5G Magenta 55+ Go5G 55+ One Go5G Simple Choice Business Business Unlimited Advanced

As someone who has T-Mobile and is still on the Simple Choice plan, it’s difficult to hear that the “Uncarrier” is going to force subscribers, even if only a small percentage, to switch to a new plan that will raise the price of their monthly bill. Not to mention the fact that the update provides no benefits. Yes, you can contact customer service and opt out of the migration once you receive the SMS notification. T-Mobile, on the other hand, is probably expecting some customers to disregard the plan change and continue to pay for it. Regardless, I understand. I’ve spent years working in the telecom industry, specifically at T-Mobile, so I understand both sides of the coin. Unfortunately, it is how the game is played.

What do you think about T-Mobile forcing users to “upgrade” their plans? Are any of you affected? Please let us know on social media by using the buttons below.