Black Magic: Cambridge Audio reveals MXN10 & DacMagic 200M Black Edition

Cambridge Audio, the British music and audio pioneer, has unveiled new Black Editions of its latest network streamer MXN10 as well as the award-winning DacMagic 200M. Revealed at the Shanghai International Audio & Video Show this week, Cambridge has expanded its sleek black-on-black style to two more stellar products, providing music lovers everywhere with even more ways to enjoy their favorite tracks.

It has been a bit since we’ve heard from Cambridge Audio, but these new devices look slick, here’s what the rest of the company’s press release had to say.

As half-width components designed to discreetly fit into all kinds of hi-fi systems, the combination of MXN10 and DacMagic 200M Black Edition makes for a dark horse in head-fi or desktop set-ups. MXN10 provides the technical prowess of Cambridge’s StreamMagic streaming platform to open up a huge variety of online music services, internet radio and more, while DacMagic 200M, originally launched in 2021, adds powerful headphone amplification and an exceptional digital-to-analogue converter.

Launched in February 2023, MXN10 was designed to be an ideal addition to vintage systems, bringing streaming capabilities to older set-ups in a stylish and minimalist way. With the new Black Edition, the highly rated streamer fits into even more systems while still matching their colors. Echoing previous Black Editions from the brand, the new DacMagic 200M and MXN10 combine a stylish aluminum front plate in a matte black finish with shimmering black gloss spot lettering. The dual texture effect means both components stand out even from standard black separates.

Stuart George, Cambridge Audio CEO, comments: “The black-on-black style is a perfect match for the timeless minimalist design of MXN10 and DacMagic 200M. We had overwhelming demand for the CX Series Black Edition, and I’m delighted to introduce more to the Cambridge family.”

The Black Edition components will be the same price as their original Lunar Grey editions ($549/£549 for DacMagic 200M and $499/£449 for MXN10), which remain on sale. All products are available now at cambridgeaudio.com and selected retailers.

