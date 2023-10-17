Final announces its VR2000 earphones made for VR users

Final, the Japanese high-end audio specialist, has announced their latest venture into the world of gaming and VR with the new VR2000 earphones. Final may be a new name for some of you but, for close to five decades, Final has long proven their mastery of all things hi-fi. Starting in 1974 with the development of high-end turntable cartridges, amplifies and CD transports, and more recently moving onto portable audio with their award-winning headphone and earphone models

With VR and AR becoming more mainstream, users need something like the VR2000 earphones, and Final has delivered. Here’s what the rest of the company’s press release had to say.

Whether playing a first-person shooter, exploring virtual worlds, relaxing to meditative ASMR or listening to a live jazz recording – the VR2000 will transport you into the heart of the action and deliver an experience like never before with no sound going unheard.

Hear distant footsteps and gunfire, as though you were in battle yourself. Feel every reaction from a stadium full of thousands of spectators. Transport yourself to a 1970s jazz club and hear every note played as though you were there.

Primarily designed for gaming and VR, the VR2000 can also be utilized to get the most out of live recordings, intricate electronic music, ASMR and the latest advancements in Dolby Atmos technology. Unlike typical earphones, the VR2000 has been designed to provide a spatial listening experience with a naturally vast soundstage and the ability to hear every sound individually separated with absolute clarity.

This attention to detail and separation lends itself most effectively to gamers – especially those involved within a competitive domain. The ability to react in-game is heavily reliant on the quality of the audio, and the speed at which users notice sound effects that have been produced for this very reason. The VR2000 can separate each sound and simultaneously deliver them accurately, and naturally, within its expansive soundstage.

With the ‘f-Core DU’ driver, Final has managed to achieve a quality of sound that is unheard of in this price range. Completely redesigning driver parts such as diaphragms, voice coils, magnets, magnetic circuits, and adhesives, as well as production equipment. The material of the driver front housing is brass, which is less affected by magnetic force and has a higher specific gravity than general aluminum. To improve the time response performance of the diaphragm, the voice coil uses 30μ ultra-fine CCAW and is assembled with a minimum amount of adhesive to thoroughly reduce the weight of the moving parts.

Further developments in housing design have resulted in a uniquely attractive appearance and comfortable fit for the VR2000. Shells made from ABS plastic provides durability, and the OFC cable is covered in a tough and flexible coating with an in-line 3 button control with a high-quality built-in microphone – ideal for online gaming, streaming and taking calls.

The VR2000 comes supplied with a number of accessories including a selection of final Type E silicon eartips, earhooks for added support, and a carry pouch for safe storage. The Final VR2000 will be available to buy on the 15th of October for £59.99/$69.99/€67.99 from Amazon and selected retailers worldwide.

