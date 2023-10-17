The Creative Live! Audio A3 USB audio interface helps you stream and record at pro-level

Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative Live! Audio A3, the latest USB audio interface poised to transform the way users experience audio in their creative pursuits. Featuring high-resolution 24-bit recording and playback, versatile I/O connectivity, onboard level controls, and zero-latency direct monitoring, the Creative Live! Audio A3 serves as an essential tool for live streamers, content creators, and musicians seeking professional-grade audio quality.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Creative Technology has been making various audio products for years, and this one is squarely aimed at podcasters and vloggers. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

The Creative Live! Audio A3 stands out with its high-resolution 24-bit recording and playback capabilities, ensuring that users experience exceptional audio clarity and fidelity for all types of content, from music to podcasts and voiceovers. Moreover, the 3.5 mm Mobile Audio I/O Jack minimizes caller input disruptions during remote interviews and podcast recordings, which allows users to seamlessly mix-minus audio to mobile devices while maintaining crystal-clear communication.

Tailored for a diverse range of users, the Creative Live! Audio A3 caters to the needs of musicians, podcasters, and content creators alike. It comes equipped with dual headphone jacks, each with individual volume controls, enabling users to fine-tune their listening experience. Furthermore, the interface includes a dual combo jack featuring a built-in mic preamp and Hi-Z switch, ensuring seamless compatibility with microphones, line-level devices, and instruments. Moreover, the integration of balanced stereo outputs eliminates common issues like electromagnetic interference to deliver clearer sound quality.

With the Creative Live! Audio A3, users can enjoy comprehensive audio control right at their fingertips with individual output and input volume controls, complemented by user-friendly indicators that make audio adjustments a breeze. Moreover, the zero-latency direct monitoring offers immediate sound feedback, a standout feature that strikes a chord with live streamers and musicians alike.

With high-resolution recording, seamless mobile audio integration, and intuitive controls, the Creative Live! Audio A3 shines as the ultimate audio solution for live streamers, content creators, and musicians looking to take their craft to the next level.

Pricing and Availability: Creative Live! Audio A3 is priced at US$149.99 and is available at Creative.com

What do you think of the Creative Live! Audio A3 USB audio interface? You are welcome to hit the buttons below and share your thoughts on any of the social media links provided.