Samsung and Batteries Plus expand in-warranty walk-in service for Galaxy users

Samsung Galaxy users that need in-warranty smartphone repair can now rely on Batteries Plus to provide services to that end. Samsung Electronics America and Batteries Plus are expanding their partnership to offer easier access to in-warranty walk-in service for Galaxy smartphone repairs, often on the same day. By this fall, 35 Batteries Plus stores will transform into Samsung Authorized Service Centers (ASCs) to meet the demands of customers who prefer to get their phones repaired in-person, rather than mailing them in.

Since 2018, Batteries Plus has been part of Samsung’s Independent Service Provider (ISP) program, primarily handling out-of-warranty repairs. Now, these 35 stores will be able to address in-warranty repairs as well as service more device types, like foldables.

Batteries Plus technicians at these locations will also undergo rigorous Samsung Certified training, setting the highest standard for quality device repairs. The partnership expansion is part of Samsung’s mission to make convenient, fast, and quality repair options accessible to more people across the country.

Batteries Plus technicians are certified in the Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) program, established by the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA). This means customers can have peace of mind that their devices will be fixed in accordance to a set of high industry standards, using Samsung genuine parts and equipment.

Consumers can easily schedule their repair appointments through BatteriesPlus.com, and the 35 Batteries Plus stores will be featured on the service locator on Samsung’s website.

