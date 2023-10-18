Sunday Scaries: Samsung survey shows people greatly enjoy completing tasks on Sunday

Samsung has been running a campaign called “Tackling Sundays” in which they share deals on some of the best devices they have to offer. This coming Sunday is no different as the company has some new deals to take advantage of. But the company has also been dropping some fun information in the process, and this week they had OnePoll conduct a survey dubbed, “Sunday Scaries.”

According to the Samsung survey, conducted by OnePoll, the “Sunday Scaries” may be a thing of the past.

Nearly nine in 10 (88%) Americans say they greatly enjoy completing tasks on Sunday, a notable contrast to the presumed trend of avoiding productivity on Sundays.

But, staying productive comes at a cost, with 42% feeling they need to sacrifice time from other activities to maintain momentum. This includes: 57% admitting having missed a major TV moment to get things done around the house. 42% scrambling to finish last-minute chores even before a big event on TV.

And, 52% regularly watch at a TV screen while multitasking using their TV to: Stream a series/movie (48%) Listen to music (40%) Watch sports (36%)

However, while 56% still think about the content they’re watching, 36% are concerned about how many household chores still need to be completed.

That’s where Samsung comes in, with TVs and connected products that let you get more done, while doing less. Your Samsung screen not only delivers incredible picture quality, but also serves as the connected hub to your home, allowing you tackle your weekends more efficiently. Handle everything from setting up

SmartThings laundry notifications, so you don’t forget the wash is done, check inside your Family Hub fridge for your favorite game day snacks, or even mirror your Samsung Galaxy phone to video call a friend and watch together in Multi View – all from your TV without missing a big touchdown or even needing to get up from your couch.

This coming October, 22nd, save $1,800 on the fan-favorite 85” class QN90C 4K TV (sale price: $2,999). But hurry – that deal will only last 24 hours (ends at 11:59 PM on 10/22)!

