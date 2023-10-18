Universal Audio announces its Hemisphere mic modeling plug-in and SC-1 mic

Universal Audio Inc., a worldwide leader in audio production tools including Apollo and Volt audio interfaces, UAD plugins, UA mics, and UAFX guitar products, has introduced its Hemisphere Mic Modeling software and the new SC‑1 Standard Condenser Microphone.

Coinciding with the announcement of the SC‑1 Standard Condenser Microphone, all products in the popular Universal Audio Standard Series, including the SD‑1 Standard Dynamic Microphone and SP‑1 Standard Pencil Microphone Pair, get a free update to the Hemisphere Mic Collection plugin, giving these mics the ability to emulate a wide range of classic microphones from the past 50 years.

Using the same technology as Universal Audio Sphere modeling microphones, the Hemisphere Mic Collection plugin gives creators the authentic sound of dozens of classic mics using any UA Standard Series (SD‑1, SP‑1, SC‑1) – in real-time with Apollo interfaces or natively within their DAW.

Key Features include:

Easily audition mics, tweak proximity effect, filters, and axis controls, even after recording

Experience the rich sound of iconic mics from Neumann, Sennheiser, AKG, and more*

Record “through” vintage mics in real-time with near-zero latency using Apollo interfaces

Access the legendary sound of iconic dynamic, ribbon, and condenser mics, free with any UA Standard Series microphone

The SC‑1 Standard Condenser Microphone is a professional large‑diaphragm studio condenser mic tailor-made for vocals, guitars, and acoustic instruments of all types. Its key features include extended dynamic range, ultra‑flat frequency response from 20 Hz – 20 kHz, low self noise, and the powerful Hemisphere mic modeling plugin.

Key Features include:

Get the sounds of the world’s most famous studio condenser mics with Hemisphere mic modeling software

Shape the sound of your recordings using filter, proximity, and axis controls – even after tracking

Enjoy smooth, professional recordings with SC‑1’s ultra-linear circuit and extended dynamic range

Enjoy years of uncompromising recordings with genuine UA craftsmanship

Available for preorder now, and shipping worldwide in Fall 2023

Find out more on the company’s website here and here.

