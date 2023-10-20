Dell announces its Latitude 7030 rugged tablet and Precision 7875 tower PC

Dell has made an unusual October announcement of a couple of interesting devices that might be up your alley. The new Latitude 7030 rugged tablet and Precision 7875 tower PC. The Latitude and Precision look to be targeting business and pro users. Here’s what the company had to say about these new devices.

Latitude 7030

Professionals working in harsh environments require not only rugged durability, but portable solutions that don’t weigh them down in the field. Dell’s new Rugged product achieves this combination. In fact, it is the world’s lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows tablet.

Featuring a robust ecosystem of accessories and hot-swappable batteries for extended performance, the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet was designed for workers who spend most of their time away from a desk. So, whether you’re on the factory line, in a machine shop or atop a snowy mountain, the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet will make for the ultimate companion.

Marrying durability and mobility, the Latitude7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet is Dell’s most portable fully rugged tablet. Its lightweight 2.2-pound chassis and convenient accessories means the tablet won’t feel unwieldy, so your muscles get relief during a long shift on the warehouse floor, at the scene of an accident or when navigating construction sites.

Last year, Dell launched the Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablet, a 12-inch fully rugged slate that shares key performance, security, connectivity and durability features with the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme. We see the new 10-inch model as a companion to its larger sibling. Where the 12-inch tablet performs well on short commutes or during hours-long shifts on the factory floor, the 10-inch slate offers all-day mobility. Imagine using the extra port and larger screen on the 12-inch model to connect to machinery, then moving to the 10-inch tablet for line inspections.

Where the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme can accommodate a range of diverse tasks, its Dell-branded accessories are purpose-built to tackle specific demands. Here are a few highlights:

Rigid handle and passive stylus. This pairing gives you a grip for carrying the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme and a passive stylus for greater precision when writing or drawing. The handle, which conveniently stores the pen, has a rubber mold and rigid polymer structure for a satisfying feel. The passive stylus can also be purchased separately.

Detachable keyboard. Convert the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme into a 2-in-1 with the IP-65rated detachable RGB backlit keyboard that easily locks into place. Once attached, the tablet can be propped upright for standard “laptop” mode or folded 180 degrees.

Rotating hand strap. A 360-degree rotating hand strap allows you to comfortably secure the tablet to your wrist as you use it in static or mobile environments. The strap attaches to a 50×50 VESA mount and includes a convenient place to store your stylus.

The versatility of these accessories extends to the Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet’s configurable ports which can be customized with a barcode scanner, RJ-45, universal audio jack or USB-A. As you can see, Dell built the 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet to adapt to various industries, which is why it also features two hardware buttons that can be programmed in the Rugged Control Center application.

Precision 7875

Designed for engineers, architects, creatives and product designers, the Precision 7875 Tower is a multithreaded computing workstation for demanding professional applications. Users can power it all. It supports AI initiatives with massive datasets, to graphical design and virtual reality. With up to 96 cores, the Precision 7875 Tower has the most cores of any single socket Dell Precision workstation.

The Precision 7875 Tower is a performance powerhouse. With its high CPU core count, users can scale the device to handle large changes in workloads or demands. The workstation can support various AI functions, such as model training, GenAI, machine learning and more. It is also a flexible option for various high-end creative applications, including rendering, film production, design analysis, simulation, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) visualization.

Customers across industries are using Precision workstations to power creative projects. Whether you’re an architect designing an apartment complex or an animator creating for the next feature film, Dell Precision workstations provide powerful and reliable options for all types of intensive workloads.

“As an AI center on the forefront of medical innovation, we understand the critical role that technology plays. It’s the unseen partner in healthcare that analyzes the vast volumes of data within our technology space that will lead us to research enhancements that can ultimately enhance patient outcomes,” said Dr. Hooman Rashidi, Director of PLMI’s Center for AI & Data Science at Cleveland Clinic. “Dell Precision workstations provide us with the performance and reliability we need for our AI model building and tuning needs. This is a major part of the technology backbone that’s required as we help advance AI within our medical research.”

We are always looking to evolve our workstation design to deliver more performance. The Precision 7875 Tower introduces a taller and deeper chassis than the previous generation. The purposeful build allows airspace to cool the processor and now a sixth PCIe slot for increased expandability options. For the first time in Precision towers, the system features an integrated Wi-Fi slot, instead of taking the space of a PCIe slot. Users have more flexibility to take advantage of the machine for their specific workload needs and environments.

With a choice of professional graphics options (up to two 48GB AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 or up to two 48GB NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation GPUs), up to 56TB of storage and 2TB of DDR5 memory, and support for NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the Precision 7875 Tower features top capabilities for intensive workloads.

We’ve also incorporated advanced reliability and security to protect confidential data. The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, self-encrypting drives and lockable chassis design with intrusion detection provide the tools to keep customer projects secure.

What do you think of the new Dell Latitude 7030 and Precision 7875? Please use the buttons below to comment on social media.