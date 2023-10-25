Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long because Tubi did not provide their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in April 2022, and we now have the Coming to Tubi November 2023 edition for you. Here comes Nicolas Cage, starring in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi November 2023 highlights some new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service, so you can plan your month accordingly. Nicolas Cage is not only the fiery boney biker, but there are a few other Nicolas Cage movies to enjoy this month!

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi November 2023 edition! Now, let’s jump into a different underworld with Nicolas Cage and find out what is Coming to Tubi!

Tubi Originals

Catch Nicolas Cage in the Ghost Rider series!

Comedy

“ The Engagement Dress:” When Michelle gets to wear the lucky dress that has led to all her friends’ marriages, she realizes she has searched for love in all the wrong places. Available 11/10

When Michelle gets to wear the lucky dress that has led to all her friends’ marriages, she realizes she has searched for love in all the wrong places. Available 11/10 “Hot Girl Winter:” Feeling neglected by Santa during the holiday season, Mrs. Claus jets to Miami for a hot and spicy Christmas vacation unlike any other. Available 11/24

Documentary

“ Behind The Crime: Self Defense or Slaughter: ” When authorities respond to a shooting in Florida where an Ex-NFL player is injured and another lay dead, the killing becomes clear, but was it self-defense, or slaughter? Available 11/15

” When authorities respond to a shooting in Florida where an Ex-NFL player is injured and another lay dead, the killing becomes clear, but was it self-defense, or slaughter? Available 11/15 “ Fresh Meat 2: Killing Dahmer:” Join us as we examine how the world’s most notorious serial killer became a victim himself. Available 11/22

Join us as we examine how the world’s most notorious serial killer became a victim himself. Available 11/22 “TMZ No BS: Ariana Grande:” Ariana Grande is an undeniable talent, but does her headline-grabbing lifestyle & reputation overshadow her success on stage and screen? Available 11/29

Kids & Family

“Family Ornaments:”When a holiday wish wreaks havoc on a fractured family, they must work through their differences to defeat an army of magical Christmas ornaments. Available 11/17

Thriller

“ Still Here :” When William accidentally kills his wife in a heated argument, she returns as a ghost to enact revenge, making him question whether she’s truly dead. Available 11/9

:” When William accidentally kills his wife in a heated argument, she returns as a ghost to enact revenge, making him question whether she’s truly dead. Available 11/9 “ The Last Exit: ” During a vicious storm, two criminal brothers seek refuge in a desolate farmhouse, where the resident family has their own secrets. Available 11/16

” During a vicious storm, two criminal brothers seek refuge in a desolate farmhouse, where the resident family has their own secrets. Available 11/16 “I Hate You To Death:” After discovering that her husband is living three separate lives, Kelsey Manning teams up with her “sister wives” to plot the ultimate revenge against him. Available 11/23

Coming To Tubi November 2023

Seasonal Picks

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights”

“A Family Man”

“Black Nativity”

“Christmas Carol: The Movie”

“Die Hard”

“Family Ornaments” – Tubi Original

“Friday After Next”

“Hot Girl Winter” – Tubi Original

“Mistletoe Time Machine”

“Mixed Nuts”

“Most Wanted Santa”

“The Night Before”

“The Preacher’s Wife”

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

“Tom & Jerry In Snowman’s Land”

“Tom & Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale”

“Unaccompanied Minors”

Action

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Above The Law”

“Die Hard”

“Die Hard With A Vengeance”

“Ghost Rider (2007)” (Nicolas Cage)

“Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance” (Nicolas Cage)

“Gone In Sixty Seconds” (Nicolas Cage)

“Hard To Kill”

“Kick-Ass 2”

“Lethal Weapon 4”

“Mad Max: Fury Road” -11/9

“Miami Vice (’06)”

“On Deadly Ground”

“Out For Justice”

“Rampage” -11/26

“San Andreas” -11/22

“Taken (2008)”

“Taken 2”

“Transporter 2”

“The Commuter”

“The Losers”

“The Marine”

“The Rundown”

“The Transporter”

“Under Siege”

“Under Siege 2: Dark Territory”

Anime

“Bunny Drop” – 11/5

“Legend Of The Millennium Dragon”

“Little Prince And The Eight Headed Dragon”

“The Sky Crawlers”

Art House

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Boyz N’ The Hood”

“Dead Presidents”

“Inglourious Basterds”

“The Game”

“The Last Detail (1973)”

“The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)”

“Love & Basketball”

“Malcolm X

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Shawshank Redemption”

“The Skin I Live In”

Black Cinema

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Addicted”

“A Time To Kill”

“Belly”

“Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club”

“Black Nativity”

“Boyz N’ The Hood”

“The Call (2013)”

“First Sunday”

“Friday”

“In The House”

“Johnson Family Vacation”

“Little”

“Love & Basketball”

“Major Payne”

“Malcolm X”

“Money Talks (1997)”

“Mr. 3000”

“Next Friday”

“The Friday After Next”

“The Hate U Give

Thin Line Between Love And Hate

“Think Like A Man”

“Training Day”

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony”

“Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys”

“Why Did I Get Married?”

“Why Did I Get Married Too”

Comedy

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights”

“Anger Management (2003)”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Cop Out”

“Drunk Parents”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Friday”

“Guess Who”

“Horrible Bosses 2”

“Johnson Family Vacation”

“Kick-Ass 2”

“Little”

“Major Payne”

“Malibu’s Most Wanted”

“Mr. 3000”

“Next Friday”

“That Thing You Do!”

“Think Like A Man”

“The Cable Guy”

“The Family Man”

“The Friday After Next”

“The Jeffersons”

“The Mask”

“The Three Stooges (2012)”

“Tyler Perry’s Bruh”

“Wild Hogs”

Documentary

“Anita”

“Slay The Dragon”

“The Mole Agent”

“Venus And Serena”

Drama

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“A Time To Kill”

“Blow”

“Boyz N’ The Hood”

“Heaven Is For Real”

“Inglourious Basterds”

“JFK”

“Malcolm X”

“Men Of Honor”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Dead Girl”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Family Man” (Nicolas Cage)

“The Impossible”

“The Kingdom (’07)”

“The Vanishing”

“The Yellow Birds”

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys”

“We Are Marshall”

Horror

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Annabelle: Creation”

“Army Of Darkness”

“Bride Of Chucky”

“The Cabin In The Woods”

“Candyman (’92)”

“Child’s Play 2 (Chucky Franchise)”

“Child’s Play 3 (Chucky Franchise)”

“Cult Of Chucky”

“Curse Of Chucky”

“Drag Me To Hell”

“From Hell”

“Halloween II”

“Halloween III: Season Of The Witch”

“The Hills Have Eyes”

“Jason X”

“Mama”

“Misery”

“Queen Of The Damned”

“Scream 4”

“Seed Of Chucky”

“Silent Hill”

“The Thing (’11)”

“The Thing (’82)”

“Unfriended”

Korean Drama

“Barking Dogs Never Bite” – 11/17

“The Chronicles Of Evil” -11/11

Kids & Family

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“A Flintstone Christmas”

“A Flintstone Christmas Carol”

“A Flintstone Family Christmas”

“Baby Geniuses”

“Bah, Humduck! A Looney Tunes Christmas”

“Bicentennial Man”

“Daddy Day Camp”

“Eragon”

“Norm Of The North”

“Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays”

“Smallfoot” -11/4

“Smurfs Christmas Special”

“The Smurfs (2011)”

“Smurfs: The Lost Village”

“The Three Stooges (2012)”

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

“Tom & Jerry In Snowman’s Land”

“Tom & Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale”

“Tom & Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers”

“Unaccompanied Minors”

“Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper”

“Yogi’s First Christmas”

Romance

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Guess Who”

“Love & Basketball”

“The Preacher’s Wife”

“Random Hearts”

“Think Like A Man”

“You’ve Got Mail”

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Beetlejuice”

“Bicentennial Man”

“Divergent (Franchise)”

“The Divergent Series: Allegiant”

The Divergent Series: Insurgent”

“Eragon”

“The Invisible”

“Pacific Rim: Uprising”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Resident Evil (Franchise)”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife”

“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”

“Resident Evil: Extinction”

“Resident Evil: Retribution”

“Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes”

“Robocop (2014)” -11/20

Thriller

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Broken City”

“Enough”

“Executive Decision”

“The Game”

“Gone In Sixty Seconds” (Nicolas Cage)

“Joy Ride”

“Misery”

“Running With The Devil”

“The Call (2013)”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“The Glimmer Man”

“Training Day”

Westerns

Coming to Tubi November 2023: Nicolas Cage is the Ghost Rider

“Blazing Saddles”

“Buck And The Preacher”

“Cahill, U.S. Marshal”

“Dead Man’s Hand”

“The Homesman”

“The Long Riders”

Which movies in this edition of Coming to Tubi November 2023 are you going to watch? What is your favorite Nicolas Cage movie? Use the social media buttons below to share and comment.