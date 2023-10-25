Leaving Netflix November 2023: Quiet a few seasons of popular shows

It’s that time again! Various titles, including a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in November 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

While the list is a bit shorter than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch a couple of seasons of The Amazing Race and the Stuart Little movies alongside a few others. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch seasons of Sister, Sister, Moesha, and Girlfriends.

Table of contents

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in November 2023. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

November 3

  • The Amazing Race: Season 5 🇺🇸
  • The Amazing Race: Season 7 🇺🇸

November 5

  • Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6 🇨🇦

November 6

  • Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian 🇺🇸

November 10

  • Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

November 12

  • Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8 🇨🇦

November 13

  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin 🇨🇦

November 15

  • Accepted 🇺🇸
  • Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map 🇺🇸
  • Loving 🇺🇸

November 19

  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 🇨🇦
  • Moesha: Seasons 1-6 🇨🇦

November 22

  • Hard Kill 🇺🇸
  • Love Island USA: Season 1 🇺🇸

November 29

  • Disappearance at Clifton Hill 🇺🇸

November 30

  • About Last Night 🇺🇸
  • Arrival 🇺🇸
  • Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸
  • Dear John 🇺🇸
  • Fences 🇺🇸
  • Hook 🇺🇸
  • LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸
  • Mean Girls 🇨🇦
  • New in Town 🇺🇸
  • Peppermint 🇺🇸
  • Stuart Little 🇺🇸
  • Stuart Little 2 🇺🇸
  • Superbad 🇺🇸
  • Surf’s Up 🇺🇸
  • The Punisher 🇺🇸
  • Up in the Air 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in November 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

