Lexar announces THOR OC DDR5 and DDR4 Desktop Memory in the U.S. 

Featuring a complete redesign that pays homage to Thor’s hammer, the THOR OC memory also boasts a durable, solid aluminum heatsink that more than stands up to the challenges of overclocking by providing superior heat dissipation.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory delivers up to 6000MT/s1 with timing as low as CL32 for a truly next-gen experience. It features a low-profile form factor that is perfect for compact PC builds. It also supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking and is compatible with most DDR5 motherboards.

Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory’s on-die Error Correction Code (ECC) offers improved stability and reliability, while its on-board Power Management IC (PMIC) enhances power efficiency.

Another option for PC users is THOR OC DDR4 Desktop Memory. It offers 3200MT/s performance with timing of CL16 and is designed for PC enthusiasts and extreme gamers. It has an aluminum heat spreader with a winged design to keep systems running cool and is compatible with INTEL XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen.

DDR4

“Our THOR OC DDR5 Memory combines next-gen performance with enhanced heat dissipation to easily accommodate overclocking while keeping temperatures in check,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. “Plus, our customers can be assured we stand behind it thanks to a lifetime limited warranty.”

THOR OC DDR5 Memory is available in a 32GB Kit (2 x 16GB) at both 5600MT/s for MSRP of $92.99 and 6000MT/s for MSRP of $104.99

THOR OC DDR4 Memory is available in 16GB (2 x 8GB) and 32GB (2 x 16GB) modules at 3200MT/s. It is compatible with major motherboard brands and has an MSRP of $38.99 for 16GB and $64.99 for 32GB.

DDR5 Desktop Memory Up to 6000MT/s1 with timing as low as CL32 Durable, heatsink in solid aluminum for superior heat dissipation Low-profile form factor is perfect for compact PC builds On-die ECC and PMIC for improved stability, reliability, and efficiency Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™ overclocking and compatible with mainstream DDR5 motherboards Lifetime limited warranty

DDR4 Desktop Memory High-speed DDR4 memory improves performance – 3200MT/s Features an aluminum heat-spreader for highly efficient heat dissipation Accelerate your PC performance for multitasking



What do you think of this new Lexar memory? Use the buttons below to share and comment on the social media platform of your choice.