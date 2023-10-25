BritBox November 2023: Shetland returns, Chasing Shadows debuts

We cover releases from Netflix, Crackle, and Plex regularly, so we thought we’d throw some British programming in there as well! The BritBox streaming service is a joint collaboration of the BBC and ITV and offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. With that out of the way, let’s check out what’s coming to BritBox in November 2023, which includes the return of Shetland as well as the debut of Chasing Shadows.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

November 1

Lewis: Behind the Scenes

Episodes: New to BritBox I 1 x 45’ I All at Once

A behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Lewis, the popular 2007 drama series. This special insight to the series features Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Kevin Whately (Inspector Morse), Stephen Churchett (The House of Eliott), James Grout (Inspector Morse) and John Thaw (Inspector Morse).

November 3

Pointless (Season 29)

Episodes: North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive I 54 x 45’ I All at Once

Joining BritBox’s Panel Channel is the quiz show hosted by Alexander Armstrong (Armstrong & Miller) with assistance from Richard Osman (You Have Been Watching). In each episode, four teams of two contestants attempt to find correct but obscure answers to four rounds of general knowledge questions, with the winning team eligible to compete for the show’s cash jackpot. All questions used in the show are pre-surveyed, and here’s the plot twist, contestants seek to find correct answers that were given by as few of the survey subjects as possible. You score the best point, zero, when the answer is given by nobody from the survey.

November 7

The BritBox November 2023 list sees the entirety of Bad Education debuting on the streaming service.

Bad Education (Seasons 1-4)

Episodes: New to BritBox I 25 x 30’ I All at Once

A comedy about a teacher who’s a bigger kid than the pupils he teaches. Alfie Wicker (Jack Whitehall, Jungle Cruise) was always a loser. He was the kid that everyone gave up hope in, dropping back year after year in school. But in the end, he scraped through and got his PGCSE, and now, he’s got his first job as a teacher of a support class – class K. His class is made up of pupils struggling to get through their GCSE’s and it’s his job to give them extra attention in a selection of key topics. Alfie loves his pupils, and while he makes plenty of mistakes along the way, he genuinely has their best interests at heart. But a love interest, a computer game or the opportunity of getting off his head sometimes might complicate things.

Bad Education Movie

Episodes: New to BritBox I 1 x 120’

Based on Jack Whitehall’s Bad Education series, this movie reunited the cast and follows Alfie Wicker (Whitehall) as he tries to supervise and educate class K on a final school trip after they’ve finished their GCSE’s.

Bad Education Reunion Special

Episodes: BritBox Exclusive, New to BritBox I 1 x 60’ I All at Once

Created to celebrate the series’ 10th anniversary, Class K returns for a careers day and reunion that turns into mayhem. Meanwhile, Alfie Wicker is faced with a tough personal decision.

November 8

Unforgotten (Season 5)

Episodes: CA Premiere, BritBox Exclusive I 6 x 45’ I All at Once

The BAFTA-winning hit returns as DI Sunny Khan and new DCI, Jessie James, uncover the truth behind another historical murder. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated period property in west London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930’s or has the body been disposed of in more recent times? Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday) is back to lead the team alongside Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue) who plays his new partner DCI James. The ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker, MI-5) still hangs over the department – does Jessica have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor? DI Khan’s loyal team reprise their roles including Jordan Long (The Gentlemen) as DS Murray Boulting and Carolina Main (Grantchester) as DC Fran Lingley.

November 15

Irvine Welsh’s Crime (Season 2)

Episodes: BritBox Original, North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive I 6 x 60’ I All at Once

Returning to his Emmy Award winning role, Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible 2, My Week with Marilyn) stars as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox in the second Season of Irvine Welsh’s Crime. After a harrowing mental breakdown, DI Lennox is thrown back into more brutal investigations after a colleague is attacked. This season also features John Simm (Grace), Ken Stott (Rebus) and Joanna Vanderham (The Paradise).

November 22

Hope Street (Season 3A)

Episodes: BritBox Original, North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive I 8 x 45’ I All at Once

The new season revisits the trials and tribulations of the Port Devine police department and will continue to reveal more about their private lives. Featuring a returning cast, the series celebrates the humor and warmth of the people in Northern Ireland, as well as its stunning coastlines and breathtaking landscapes. Additional season 3 episodes coming in 2024 for a total of 15 episodes.

November 27

This Farming Life (Season 6B)

Episodes: North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive I 12 x 60’ I All at Once

Not just a job, a way of life. This warm, compelling series weaves intimate personal stories with the dramatic events that make up life on a farm, with families carving out a living in some of Britain’s most beautiful landscapes.

November 28

Chasing Shadows (Season 1)

Episodes: BritBox Exclusive, New to BritBox I 4 x 60’ I All at Once

This four-part drama follows the crimes investigated by the troubled Detective Sergeant Sean Stone (Reece Shearsmith, Inside No. 9), an intense, socially awkward misfit who is obsessed with uncovering behavioral patterns to help locate missing people. Sean’s bosses feel that he is a liability on his own and needs someone to work with him to keep him under control. That person is Ruth Hattersley (Alex Kingston, Doctor Who, Upstairs Downstairs), a maternal figure who is an analyst with the Missing Persons Bureau. At first Sean is reluctant to work with her, but he eventually realizes that the two of them make a good team. Ruth’s ability to connect with people and Sean’s expertise in locating missing persons strike a perfect balance in an otherwise rocky partnership.

November 29

Shetland (Season 8)

Episodes: BritBox Original, North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive I 6 x 60’ I Weekly

The highly anticipated series return of Shetland is back! After 7 seasons playing the beloved Detective Jimmy Perez, Douglas Henshall will be passing the baton to Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty) to star in the series. Jensen will play DI Ruth Calder, a native Shetlander who returns to the isles after 20 years working in London. Based on the best-selling books by award-winning crime writer Ann Cleeves, follow DI Ruth Calder as she begins investigating crimes within the close-knit island community.

And there you have it, the BritBox November 2023 list! BritBox has a one-week free trial and is available for USD$8.99/CAD$9.99 per month or USD$89.99/CAD$99.99 per year.

