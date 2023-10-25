Lights, Camera, Crackle, November 2023: Black Friday is coming

We’re graves away from November 2023, and the ghosts are running! That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup. With November coming, that means Black Friday is coming too. This month Black Friday will make you laugh, the movie that is. In Black Friday, a group of toy store employees must protect each other from a horde of parasite infected shoppers

Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for November 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Black Friday was written by Andy Greskoviak and directed by Casey Tebo. It stars Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Ryan Lee, Stephen Peck, Michael Jai White, and Bruce Campbell

As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s see what else is joining Black Friday in this month’s Crackle lineup!

Just For Kicks is a style-forward lifestyle series where shoes, fashion, and sneaker culture take center stage with the influencers who make them hot! Just For Kicks delivers style conversations on the hottest trends with the biggest names in sports, music, and pop culture. Created by Rhyan LaMarr and Antoine Wade and hosted by Wesley “Wuz Good” Armstrong, Jadi Torres, and Young Wayne supported by DJ Whoo Kid and the series takes viewers on a journey to hear the stories behind the shoes — their creation and evolution — giving audiences VIP access to a never-before-seen universe of fashion. With a fresh blend of comedy, competition, and honest stories, these episodes take the viewer on an electrifying ride while they sit back and just kick it. Hosts: Don Benjamin, Wesley “Wuz Good” Armstrong, Jadi Torres, DJ Whoo Kid. Guest: Allen Iverson, Adam Waheed, Liane V, Rich the Kid, Jordan Clarkson, & Bun B.

A group of toy store employees must protect each other from a horde of parasite infected shoppers. Cast: Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth). Available: 11/1

On the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio’s life is forever changed. Cast: Val Kilmer (Top Gun), Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge!), William Fichtner (The Dark Knight). Available: 11/1

Elliot, a small but determined horse, travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh. Against all odds, Elliot and his friend Hazel the goat set out to prove that no dream is too big. Cast: Morena Baccarin (Homeland), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building). Available: 11/1

Mack, a Robin Hood-like outlaw, is caught and sent to prison by Sherlock Holmes. But after he escapes, his daughter gets kidnapped, so he needs the great dog detective’s help. Cast: Jon Allen (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), Louis Siu Cheung Yuen (Can’t Buy Me Love), Amber Connor (The Promised Neverland). Available: 11/1

Lights, Camera, Crackle, November 2023: Black Friday is coming

An eager Thanksgiving parade coordinator is shocked when a wealthy consultant is hired to analyze its finances. Faced with teaching him that the parade means so much more to her than money, she finds herself reluctantly falling for him. Cast: Autumn Reeser (Entourage), Antonio Cupo (Bomb Girls), April Telek (Supernatural). Available: 11/1

Four women band together to get revenge on four young, successful players because the guys mistreated them in some way. Cast: Denyce Lawton (The Hot Zone), Eddie Goines (Suits), Adrienne Houghton (The Cheetah Girls). Available: 11/1

A splinter group of Roman soldiers fight for their lives behind enemy lines after their legion is devastated in a guerrilla attack. Cast: Michael Fassbender (X-Men: Apocalypse), Dominic West (The Wire), Olga Kurylenko (Hit Man). Available: 11/13

Labeled an outcast by his brainy family, a bouncer overcomes long odds to lead a team of under – performing misfits to semi-pro hockey glory, beating the crap out of everything that stands in his way. Cast: Seann William Scott (American Pie), Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World). Available: 11/13

Following the death of his partner and a mysterious suicide at Niagara Falls, a low-rent detective unravels a conspiracy to build a revolutionary invention by Nikola Tesla. Cast: Greg Stuhr (Red), Kelsey Siepser (White Orchid), Grant Shaud (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Available: 11/16

Secluded in a desolate forest, a broken family is observed by the demon Sator who is attempting to claim them. Cast: Michael Daniel (Specter), Rachel Johnson (Turned Out), Gabriel Nicholson (Specter). Available: 11/16

CIA agents handle risky missions, facing danger and intricate loyalties, giving a revealing glimpse into their secretive world where every decision could change the course of history. Cast: Wotan Wilke Möhring (Pandorum), Matthew Marsh (The Iron Lady), Cara Horgan (The Sandman). Available: 11/1

A Cowboy Christmas : Ella Wade, an ambitious marketing executive at a leading firm in New York, is sent on her latest assignment to a remote ranch in Canada. Hoping to pitch her marketing plan to a high-profile CEO there on vacation, she arrives fully prepared for business but ill-equipped for the country-side’s grit and rustic charm. When she meets Cole Reesor, the handsome small-town, country-loving ranch owner, her ambitions slowly shift to the peace…and love she wasn’t expecting to find. Cast: Brenna Coates (Zombie Town), Teagan Vincze (A Million Little Things), Brennan Martin (Outlander). Available: 11/16

: Ella Wade, an ambitious marketing executive at a leading firm in New York, is sent on her latest assignment to a remote ranch in Canada. Hoping to pitch her marketing plan to a high-profile CEO there on vacation, she arrives fully prepared for business but ill-equipped for the country-side’s grit and rustic charm. When she meets Cole Reesor, the handsome small-town, country-loving ranch owner, her ambitions slowly shift to the peace…and love she wasn’t expecting to find. Cast: Brenna Coates (Zombie Town), Teagan Vincze (A Million Little Things), Brennan Martin (Outlander). Available: 11/16 Love at the Parade : An eager Thanksgiving parade coordinator is shocked when a wealthy consultant is hired to analyze its finances. Faced with teaching him that the parade means so much more to her than money, she finds herself reluctantly falling for him. Cast: Autumn Reeser (Entourage), Antonio Cupo (Bomb Girls), April Telek (Supernatural). Available: 11/9

: An eager Thanksgiving parade coordinator is shocked when a wealthy consultant is hired to analyze its finances. Faced with teaching him that the parade means so much more to her than money, she finds herself reluctantly falling for him. Cast: Autumn Reeser (Entourage), Antonio Cupo (Bomb Girls), April Telek (Supernatural). Available: 11/9 Les Norton : Les Norton blows into 1985 Sydney and lands a job at an illegal casino. Out of his depth, desperate to get home, he ‘s seduced by the city’s illicit charms and dragged into underground criminality. Cast: Alexander Bertrand (Australian Gangster), Kate Box (The Little Death), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect). Available: 11/1

: Les Norton blows into 1985 Sydney and lands a job at an illegal casino. Out of his depth, desperate to get home, he ‘s seduced by the city’s illicit charms and dragged into underground criminality. Cast: Alexander Bertrand (Australian Gangster), Kate Box (The Little Death), Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect). Available: 11/1 Dick Cavett Show : When Dick Cavett joined the late-night talk show parade in 1969, his intelligent wit pumped a much-needed breath of fresh air into the format. The Dick Cavett Show also became the late-night home of rock ‘n’ roll, with a guest list that reads like a who’s who of the era’s top performers. Host: Dick Cavett. Available: 11/1

: When Dick Cavett joined the late-night talk show parade in 1969, his intelligent wit pumped a much-needed breath of fresh air into the format. The Dick Cavett Show also became the late-night home of rock ‘n’ roll, with a guest list that reads like a who’s who of the era’s top performers. Host: Dick Cavett. Available: 11/1 Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding For One : Claire hosts her best friend’s wedding. Guests arrive, old family conflicts resurface and the night before the wedding, the groom goes missing. Will Claire find him and bring him back before her best friend finds out. Cast: Jennifer Finnigan (Moonshine), Natalie Brown (The Strain), Shaun Benson (The Boys). Available: 11/1

: Claire hosts her best friend’s wedding. Guests arrive, old family conflicts resurface and the night before the wedding, the groom goes missing. Will Claire find him and bring him back before her best friend finds out. Cast: Jennifer Finnigan (Moonshine), Natalie Brown (The Strain), Shaun Benson (The Boys). Available: 11/1 The Mystery of Hansom Cab : A man is murdered in 19th century Melbourne. The investigation uncovers a trail of secrets and scandal. Cast: John Waters (Offspring), Jessica De Gouw (The Crown), Shane Jacobson (The Bourne Legacy). Available: 11/1

: A man is murdered in 19th century Melbourne. The investigation uncovers a trail of secrets and scandal. Cast: John Waters (Offspring), Jessica De Gouw (The Crown), Shane Jacobson (The Bourne Legacy). Available: 11/1 Friendly Fire : When they try to learn how how their son died in Vietnam, the Mullens meet lies and evasion on all sides. Cast: Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show), Ned Beaty (Network), Sherry Hursey (Bring It On). Available: 11/1

: When they try to learn how how their son died in Vietnam, the Mullens meet lies and evasion on all sides. Cast: Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show), Ned Beaty (Network), Sherry Hursey (Bring It On). Available: 11/1 Lifted : Henry, a student in Alabama, finds refuge in music from the challenges of his surroundings: a drug addicted mother, a father recalled to active service in Afghanistan, a racist grandfather, and bullying schoolmates. A singing competition provides Henry the vehicle for his personal triumph. Cast: Nicki Aycox (The Perfect Stranger), Uriah Shelton (Freaky), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan). Available: 11/1

: Henry, a student in Alabama, finds refuge in music from the challenges of his surroundings: a drug addicted mother, a father recalled to active service in Afghanistan, a racist grandfather, and bullying schoolmates. A singing competition provides Henry the vehicle for his personal triumph. Cast: Nicki Aycox (The Perfect Stranger), Uriah Shelton (Freaky), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan). Available: 11/1 Venus & Serena : The grippingly inspirational documentary about the two sisters who took the tennis and sports worlds by storm! Available: 11/2

: The grippingly inspirational documentary about the two sisters who took the tennis and sports worlds by storm! Available: 11/2 The Pistol Shrimps : Featuring Aubrey Plaza, this funny documentary follows a ragtag group of actresses, musicians, writers, comedians and moms who come together to form a recreational basketball team, revealing that women can be ballers in sports – and comedy. Available: 11/9

: Featuring Aubrey Plaza, this funny documentary follows a ragtag group of actresses, musicians, writers, comedians and moms who come together to form a recreational basketball team, revealing that women can be ballers in sports – and comedy. Available: 11/9 In the Aisles : Christian begins to work as a shelf stacker at a supermarket and finds himself in a new, unknown world: the long aisles, the bustle at the checkouts, the forklifts. Cast: Andreas Leupold (The Human Centipede), Franz Rogowski (A Hidden Life), Peter Kurth (A Heavy Heart). Available: 11/16

: Christian begins to work as a shelf stacker at a supermarket and finds himself in a new, unknown world: the long aisles, the bustle at the checkouts, the forklifts. Cast: Andreas Leupold (The Human Centipede), Franz Rogowski (A Hidden Life), Peter Kurth (A Heavy Heart). Available: 11/16 Get to the Heart: The Barbara Mandrell Story: This biography of country music star Barbara Mandrell looks at her early career and follows her career through the tragic auto accident in 1984 which almost killed her, and her ultimate recovery and change of outlook on life. Mandrell portrays herself in her later life, and Maureen McCormick offers a good portrayal of the younger Mandrell. Cast: Maureen McCormick (The Brady Bunch), Dwight Schultz (The A-Team), Greg Kean (Air America). Available: 11/16

