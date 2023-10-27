This Samsung TV and soundbar bundle saves you over $1,500

We all like to save some cash, no matter what it is we’re buying. The latest Samsung TV and Samsung soundbar bundle deal does exactly that. Samsung is running a limited time deal on its Samsung QE1C QLED 4K and its Samsung HW-Q700C soundbar.
I know what you’re thinking. What kind of Samsung TV is the 85″ QE1C QLED 4K? Let’s outline both devices, so you know what to expect.
85″ Samsung TV QE1C
- Max out your experience and take in a billion shades of unwavering color with 100% Color Volume.
- See your favorite shows and movies in a whole new light with Quantum Processor Lite with 4K Upscaling optimization.
- Don’t call it temperamental. You’ll enjoy beautifully balanced colors with dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights.
- See everything in the best light and watch the details shine through with Quantum HDR that goes beyond leading standards.
- Prepare for a new view. This lean, mean Samsung TV 4K machine brings you into a bold new world of color and contrast with Quantum Dot technology. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
- Regular price: $2,799.99
Samsung Soundbar HW-Q700C
- For sound that’s off the charts, combine a Samsung TV with a Samsung soundbar for powerful Q-Symphony sound.
- Feel surrounded. Cue up Wireless Dolby Atmos sound and skip the cumbersome HDMI cables.
- Appreciate the story, concert or soundtrack on a deeper level with the three-dimensional nuance of 3.1.2ch true Dolby Atmos sound.
- Get room-filling sound, calibrated to your space with SpaceFit Sound Pro.
- Regular price: $699.99
This Samsung TV and Samsung soundbar have a combined regular price of $3,499.98, but you can use our link below to buy the bundle for $1,989.99 which is a savings of $1,509.99.
