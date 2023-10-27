This Samsung TV and soundbar bundle saves you over $1,500

We all like to save some cash, no matter what it is we’re buying. The latest Samsung TV and Samsung soundbar bundle deal does exactly that. Samsung is running a limited time deal on its Samsung QE1C QLED 4K and its Samsung HW-Q700C soundbar.

I know what you’re thinking. What kind of Samsung TV is the 85″ QE1C QLED 4K? Let’s outline both devices, so you know what to expect.

85″ Samsung TV QE1C

Max out your experience and take in a billion shades of unwavering color with 100% Color Volume.

See your favorite shows and movies in a whole new light with Quantum Processor Lite with 4K Upscaling optimization.

Don’t call it temperamental. You’ll enjoy beautifully balanced colors with dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights.

See everything in the best light and watch the details shine through with Quantum HDR that goes beyond leading standards.

Prepare for a new view. This lean, mean Samsung TV 4K machine brings you into a bold new world of color and contrast with Quantum Dot technology. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.

Regular price: $2,799.99

Samsung Soundbar HW-Q700C

For sound that’s off the charts, combine a Samsung TV with a Samsung soundbar for powerful Q-Symphony sound.

Feel surrounded. Cue up Wireless Dolby Atmos sound and skip the cumbersome HDMI cables.

Appreciate the story, concert or soundtrack on a deeper level with the three-dimensional nuance of 3.1.2ch true Dolby Atmos sound.

Get room-filling sound, calibrated to your space with SpaceFit Sound Pro.

Regular price: $699.99

This Samsung TV and Samsung soundbar have a combined regular price of $3,499.98, but you can use our link below to buy the bundle for $1,989.99 which is a savings of $1,509.99.

