Boulies Master Max review: Another fantastic chair from Boulies

I’ve said it before, and I will say it again, you need a good chair if you’re going to be working behind a computer all day. Whether writing all day, working on spreadsheets, or gaming, the chair is a massive part of your comfort. Traditional office chairs can do the trick for many, but I have found that gaming chairs are far more comfortable than some office chairs that can cost nearly $1,000. The Boulies Master Max is one of those chairs priced under $500.

The gaming chair aesthetic is probably not for everyone, but Boulies has done an impressive job of making the gaming chair much less flashy. Some gaming chairs are unapologetic about their gaming roots and that’s okay, but for some users, a more subtle approach to aesthetic is preferable. The Boulies Master Max gives you the comfort of a gaming chair with a more subtle and less aggressive look. Let’s jump right into this review.

The Quick Take

The Boulies Master Max is a reasonably priced gaming chair that is comfortable and nice enough for any office or decor. It’s easy to assemble and has plenty of adjustments that suit any user. The Ultraflex leather upholstery may not be to everyone’s liking, but Boulies does offer other chairs with a fabric and microfiber options. The seat pan is nice and wide and long enough for my liking. This is a simple chair but offers many comfort and features; I recommend it. The company also offers the smaller Boulies Master, if this one is too big for you.

Specifications

The Boulies Master Max has the following features and specifications:

360° swivel

Seat height adjustable

165° backrest recline

15-degree rocking

Tilt position lock

Armrest: 8 ways adjustable

8 ways adjustable Upholstery: Boulies Ultraflex leather + microfiber suede / Boulies W/R fabric + microfiber

Boulies Ultraflex leather + microfiber suede / Boulies W/R fabric + microfiber Frame: Extra Strong Steel Frame

Extra Strong Steel Frame Five-star foot base: Aluminum

Aluminum Foam: 100% Cold-cure foam

100% Cold-cure foam Tilt mechanism: Multi tilt

Multi tilt Casters: 6cm PU casters

6cm PU casters Hydraulics: Class 4 (Top Class)

What’s In The Box

Boulies Master Max

Head Pillow

Hardware and Tools

Assembly Instructions

Warranty Card

Design

The design of the Boulies Master Max is not that dissimilar from the Elite Max I reviewed last year. I mean, gaming chairs all have a general look to them that most people can identify. The best way to describe them is they look like a racing seat from a race car. Though Boulies has tuned that aesthetic down a bit with their chairs.

The back is sculpted to hug your body and provides excellent lateral support. The seat pan is wide, flat, and extends to a comfortable length. Boulies says this model has a more expansive and enlarged backrest for big and tall users; I found this accurate. Compared to another gaming chair I have, it was evident that it was the case.

The steel frame gives the Boulies Master Max a feel of robust sturdiness, and the company says it was reinforced and made for larger users. Again, compared to another gaming chair, I found this to be accurate.

The armrests are constructed of aluminum, plastic, and rubber material. They articulate in eight different ways, giving you many options. The reclining mechanism is stepless, and the tilt mechanism has height, rocking, tilt, and tension adjustments with a locking function. I opted for the Ultraflex leather version over the fabric, and I found it comfy to sit on.

One major difference is the adjustable lumbar support on the Boulies Master Max, this chair only comes with a head pillow because the lumbar pillow is no longer needed. That’s because there is now an internal lumbar support that is adjustable, and I love this over the pillow.

Overall, the design of the Master Max is very nice, and there are plenty of great features here. The construction is top-notch, and the chair feels robust for heavier and taller users. The Ultraflex leather is nice, but can get hot after long periods of sitting, much hotter than the fabric version. This is a very nicely designed chair and that built-in lumbar is outstanding.

Assembly

The Boulies Master Max is straightforward to put together. I love that the company has preinstalled the Allen bolts into the chair rather than putting them into a plastic bag. Sure, you have to pull them out to put the chair together, but I like that they do this.

The instructions are mainly illustrated and simple to follow. For a quick overview, this is how you would assemble this chair.

Remove the screws that will hold the armrests in.

Install the armrests to the bottom of the seat pan, installing the left and right properly.

Remove the screws that hold will hold the adjustment and seat pan mount.

Install the adjustment/seat pan mount to the bottom of the seat pan.

Push the wheels into the seat stand.

Install the piston and piston cover into the seat stand.

Turn the seat pan over and install the seat pan into the piston.

Remove the screws from the sides of the backrest.

Install backrest to seat pan.

Install hardware covers on the sides of the backrest.

Install screw covers over screws on hardware covers.

That is a simplified explanation, but putting the Boulies Master Max together is not hard. One person should be able to do this easily. Though I would recommend two people to pick up the box it comes in, it is rather heavy. Also, having two people is useful when lining up the back rest to screw it in, but not needed. Overall, the assembly is straightforward and requires little effort for most users.

Ease of Use

The Boulies Master Max is easy to use and operate; this should not pose a problem. If you’ve used any office chair, this should not pose a problem.

Height and tilt adjustments are straightforward, as is the locking feature. The eight-way adjustable armrests are simple to manipulate and operate and give much flexibility.

One thing I loved about the Master Max vs. my older office chair is that the recline can be set to “float,” so I can recline back at will without pulling a lever. Sometimes I want to lean back for a few seconds and return to upright; this chair allows me to do that.

Finally, the lumbar support adjustment is on either side of the chair back and is straightforward to adjust to your preferred comfort level. Overall, this is an office chair. It should be easy to use, and it is.

Performance/Comfort

Being a larger dude, I appreciate it when companies make things that are a bit ampler. The Boulies Master Max fits me nicely. The wider backrest is nice, and the wider seat pan is also excellent. I would have liked the seat pan slightly longer, but it works fine.

Overall, this chair is super comfortable, though I will say that the Ultraflex leather material may not be for everyone. It can get warmer than normal after long stretches of sitting, though that is going to depend on your body and how it handles temps.

Price/Value

Priced at $499 (and currently on sale for $439 on Boulies’s website), this is an affordable yet premium gaming chair with a lot of value, especially for larger users. It is slightly more expensive than the Elite Max, but that extra lumbar support is worth it.

Wrap Up

The Boulies Master Max is a very nice gaming chair that’s great for larger users, and well worth considering, if you’re in the market for a new gaming chair.