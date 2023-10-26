Linksys announces its first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system with quick 10-minute setup

Linksys has announced its first Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System home connectivity, Linksys Velop Pro 7. Purpose-built for the most efficient Wi-Fi operating mode to date, the newest Linksys solution delivers incredible streaming, collaboration, and gaming experiences and can be set up in less than 10 minutes.

We just finished reviewing the Velop Pro 6E, which was a fantastic system and worked great! Now, the company is barreling right past Wi-Fi 6 and embracing Wi-Fi 7. Here are some of the key points Linksys made about its new mesh system.

Linksys’ fastest mesh setup yet that’s easy for all: Designed to make home connectivity simple and effortless for anyone, setup time has been reduced by 66% to less than 10 minutes, so you can blanket your home with full coverage in less time than it takes to fold a load of laundry.

Jeevan Patil, vice-president of experience at Linksys, says: "The average household today has at least 10 connected devices.i With AR and VR becoming the new normal in solutions across home security, work and entertainment, Linksys Velop Pro 7, our most advanced mesh system yet, opens the door to harness next-generation technology without compromise."

Linksys' most advanced mesh system yet: Linksys Velop Pro 7 is purpose-built for Wi-Fi 7, the most efficient Wi-Fi operating mode to date, with speeds up to 5x faster than Wi-Fi 6 – transmitting information lightning-fast over stable connections at very low latency – delivering a flawless streaming, collaboration, or gaming experience.

Linksys Velop Pro 7 uses the "droplet" design of the Linksys Designer Series: Linksys Designer Series reinvents the concept of home connectivity with tasteful, carefully designed products that raise the bar for aesthetics. Products in the Designer Series have a sleek, modern look, but still provide the speed, stability, and reliability that only a company that has been a trusted leader in the field for 35+ years can deliver – all backed by a three-year warranty.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm® Networking Pro 620 Platform, Linksys Velop Pro 7 comes with wire-like stability and performance and is capable of Multi-Link Operation that delivers services like link aggregation and link failover that are common in wired networks.

The Velop Pro 7 packaging is recyclable and made from 65% recycled material. The Velop Pro 7 is a step forward in Linksys' aim to continuously minimize the impact of its business and products on the planet.

The Linksys Velop Pro 7 is available in the US starting today from Linksys.com and Best Buy. It will be available in the UK mid-November from Amazon.co.uk and other select retail partners.

$399.99 / £399.99 (1-node pack) – recommended for up to 3 rooms / 1 floor (spaces up to 3,000 sq ft)

$749.99 / £749.99 (2-node pack) – recommended for up to 6 rooms / 2 floors (spaces up to 6,000 sq ft)

$999.99 / £999.99 (3-node pack) – recommended for up to 9 rooms / 3 floors (spaces up to 9,000 sq ft)

