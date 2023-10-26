New on Netflix October 27 to November 2: Emily Blunt and Chris Evans are Pain Hustlers

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between October 27 to November 2nd. You can also check out what’s and leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October or November if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix October 27 to November 2nd list, which is headlined by Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in Pain Hustlers.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in October/November. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Ghost Detective: You’re a detective who’s been killed on the job. Now as a ghost, your mission is clear: Find hidden objects and solve puzzles to catch your own murderer.

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind: Customize your character and choose your story: Will you enter the dating pods looking for romance in Love Is Blind?

Storyteller: Once upon a time — wait, what comes next again? Drag and drop fairy-tale characters onto the page to build surprising stories in this puzzle game.

Vikings: Valhalla: Earn your place among the gods in this strategy game based on the hit series. Build your settlement and lead raids against rivals to become a legend.

Dead Cells: Netflix Edition (coming soon): You’re a pile of undead sludge. Find a body, uncover secrets and defeat bosses to escape a deserted castle. If you die, restart and reignite the fight.

Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill: Leave no survivors. In this sequel, you’re Skullface, a killer stuck inside a retro horror movie catalog — solve puzzles, stalk victims and get stabby.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in October or November but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary traces the meteoric rise of Australia’s first drill rap stars, defiant in the face of police’s efforts to stop them from performing.

And now for the Netflix October 27 to November 2nd list:

October 27

Pain Hustlers (NETFLIX FILM): Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upward trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy James.

An immature and aimless 27-year-old throws himself into an unknown world of sex, drugs and self-discovery after his closest companion’s death. Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This intimate documentary explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon-ho.

October 28

Castaway Diva (NETFLIX SERIES): Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

October 29

Botched: Season 1 🇺🇸

Vanderpump Rules: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

October 30

The Hateful Eight 🇨🇦

Molly’s Game 🇨🇦

October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (NETFLIX COMEDY): A new stand-up comedy special from Ralph Barbosa.

Being a new month, there are quite a few additions at the beginning of November for the Netflix October 27 to November 2nd list:

November 1

13 Going on 30 🇺🇸

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi 🇺🇸

60 Days In: Season 5 🇺🇸

A Knight’s Tale 🇨🇦

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski 🇺🇸

Chained 🇨🇦

The Change-Up 🇺🇸

Dear Even Hansen 🇨🇦

Desperado 🇺🇸

Downsizing 🇺🇸

Drag Me to Hell 🇺🇸

Hurricane Season (NETFLIX FILM): When a group of kids finds a corpse floating in a canal, the brutal reality behind the perverse crime unravels a town’s hidden secrets.

A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient’s injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them. Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion 🇺🇸

Mr. & Mrs. Smith 🇨🇦

The Mummy (2017) 🇺🇸

Mysteries of the Faith (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Mysteries of the Faith is a sweeping docuseries exploring the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary artifacts. From the Veil of the Veronica to the Holy Nails, these cherished objects have mystified and inspired millions for centuries, but only a few have seen them up close and personal. Until now.

Nuovo Olimpo (NETFLIX FILM): In 1970s Rome, a casual encounter between Enea and Pietro at a movie theater turns into an unforgettable romance — until destiny pulls them apart.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 🇺🇸

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 🇺🇸

The Perfect Storm 🇨🇦

Pitch Perfect 🇺🇸

The Scorpion King 🇺🇸

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 🇺🇸

i 🇺🇸

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

Sixteen Candles 🇺🇸

The Social Network 🇺🇸

Ted 2 🇺🇸

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend’s parents in 1985 — or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case.

Whiplash 🇺🇸

Wingwomen (NETFLIX FILM): Tired of life on the run, a pro thief decides to retire — but not before one easy last job with her partner in crime and a feisty new getaway driver.

November 2

All the Light We Cannot See (NETFLIX SERIES): In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

With a demonic weapon in hand, a wandering swordsman-for-hire and a samurai brotherhood take on an uprising of the undead. Unicorn Academy (NETFLIX FAMILY): When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada October 27 to November 2nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

