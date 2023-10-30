Skullcandy Dime 3 review: Still small and even more features at the same low price

We reviewed the Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds with their great sound and super-affordable price point back in 2021. Since then, Skullcandy released an updated version and a limited-edition collaboration with Doritos. The company is back with its third iteration which packs an even bigger punch with more features.
Estimated reading time: 12 minutes
Our Skullcandy Dime 3 review looks at a pair of small true wireless earbuds with Multipoint Pairing, Stay-Aware Mode, longer battery life, and more — all for the same low price of under $30 as the previous iteration. Read on to see why they earned a Top Pick of 2023 Award and remain a solid affordable recommendation here at Techaeris!
Table of contents
The Quick Take
While the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds added Tile Tracking and Bluetooth 5.2, the Dime 3 added even more features to the mix. With the same solid audio quality as the previous versions, the Dime 3 true wireless earbuds now feature Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Pairing, Stay-Aware Mode, preset EQ modes, and longer battery life. By adding all these new features without increasing the price, Skullcandy ensures that the Dime 3 true wireless earbuds offer great bang for your buck.
Specifications
The Skullcandy Dime 3 true wireless earbuds we reviewed have the following features and specifications:
- 20 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge: Listen longer with 8 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 12 hours in the charging case
- IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance: Go on any adventure fearlessly without missing a beat
- Multipoint Pairing: Seamlessly pair to two devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer
- Skullcandy Supreme Sound: A unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound
- Stay-Aware Mode: Hear what’s going on around you without having to remove an earbud
- Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology: If earbuds are misplaced, simply “ring” it from the Tile app
- Clear Voice Smart Mic: Experience a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear
- Preset EQ Modes: Select between your preferred EQ mode: Music, Bass Boost or Podcast
- Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds: Take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone
- Integrated Lanyard Loop: Rely on secure portability that protects the charging case and buds from drops
- Noise-Isolating Fit: Ergonomically redesigned ear gels for all-day comfort
- Microphones in Each Bud: Use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls
|Headphone type
|True wireless in-ear earbuds
|Connection type
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Impedance
|16Ω±15%
|Driver diameter
|6mm
|THD
|<3%
|Battery life
|20 hours total battery (8 per earbud, 12 in case) + Rapid Charge
|Frequency response
|20Hz – 20KHz
|Sound Pressure Level
|104dB+/-3dB
|Dimensions (case)
|2.45 x 1.53″
|Weight
|34g
What’s in the box
- Skullcandy Dime 3 True Wireless Earbuds
- Charging Case
- Ear Gels (S, M, L)
- USB-C Charging Cable
- 1-Year Limited Warranty
- User Guide
Design
The Skullcandy Dime 3 true wireless earbuds are pretty much identical to the Skullcandy Dime and Dime 2 in size and design. Each earbud is barely larger than a quarter and fits nicely on a Canadian Loonie ($1 coin). These earbuds follow the stem style, having a short stem that includes a physical multifunction button (MFB) on each earbud. Just over an inch in length, they are just under an inch wide. With three different included ear gel sizes, I was able to get a secure and comfortable fit.
The short stem, as mentioned, has an MFB which covers the entire length. Raised within this MFB is the Skullcandy skull icon. At the bottom of the stem on each earbud, facing down is a microphone for making voice commands or taking calls. On the inside of each stem is an L or R to indicate which ear that earbud goes in.
The main earbud component is round, with two gold contacts towards the back for charging when placed in the included case. The eartip stem angles out and down from toward the front. The included ear gels (three sizes in all) are easy to change and have the Skullcandy logo raised on two sides of each one.
The case is small as well, roughly the size of a key fob from a vehicle. Under 2 1/2″ in length and just over 1 1/2″ in width, the case is about 7/8″ thick. On the left side is a small orange nylon strip with a half loop on it for attaching these to your keys or backpack. The case has two cutouts exactly the size of the MFB on the stem of each earbud. When the earbuds are in the case for charging, the Skullcandy logo on both shows nicely. However, when the earbuds are in use, there are then two oval-shaped cutouts in the case, allowing for dust or other small foreign objects to get into the case. The case is constructed from plastic but feels pretty sturdy and should last through multiple openings and closings. When opened, you can see the hollowed-out receptacles for each earbud with an L and R stamped on each side to indicate which one goes on what side. On the back side of the case is the USB-C charging point. It took three generations of these earbuds, and it’s nice to finally see USB-C charging here. On that note, the included charging cable is super short as well and I ended up using my own cable as the included one caused the case to be hanging from my wall charging adapter while recharging.
The earbuds are also IPX4 sweat/water-resistant, so while not waterproof, they do offer some protection against moisture. True with the first iteration, and still true with the latest, these true wireless earbuds are compact with a comfortable fit and look decent at the same time. My only real complaint about the design here (which hasn’t changed from the first generation) is the physical MFB button, as using it forces the earbud deeper into your ear and causes some temporary minor discomfort.
Ease of Use
Pairing is pretty simple. Taking the earbuds out of the case for the first time will put them in pairing mode. Depending on your phone, it might prompt you to pair when detected. If not, you can go into your Bluetooth settings and select Dime 3. Once paired, you are good to go. One new feature with the Dime 3 is Multipoint Pairing, meaning you can pair the earbuds to a second device. Once paired to your first device, press and hold either earbud for 3 seconds and you will re-enter pairing mode. Select Dime 3 from the Bluetooth settings of your 2nd device and once connected you can easily switch between the two seamlessly. NOTE: even though Multipoint Pairing is supported, you cannot stream audio from both devices at the same time.
As far as controls go, all controls can now be triggered with the MFB on either earbud.
- Auto On: Remove buds from case
- Auto Off: Place buds into the case
- Power Off: Hold MFB for 4 seconds
- Power On: Hold MFB for 2 seconds
- Play/Pause/Answer Call: Tap MFB once
- Reject Incoming Call: Hold MFB for one second
- Volume Down: Tap MFB three times
- Volume Up: Tap MFB twice
- Stay-Aware Mode: Tap the MFB once then press and hold for one second
- Activate Voice Assistant: Press and hold MFB for one second
- Change EQ Mode: Tap MFB four times
- Clear Paired Device: Press left or right MFB twice and hold on the second press for two seconds
- Pairing Mode: Press and hold MFB for 6 seconds when earbuds are on
The MFB controls are pretty straightforward once you remember how many taps or how long to hold them for the different functions. While it’s nice that you can now complete any function with either earbud, one function that is missing, as a result, is the ability to skip tracks right from the earbuds.
The earbuds can also be used one at a time, allowing you to be aware of your surroundings and extending the battery life as you can listen to one while charging the other. Both earbuds have a microphone as well, so you don’t have to worry about which one is in when using it to make or take phone calls.
The Skullcandy Dime3 earbuds also feature Tile tracking. If you’re in the habit of misplacing your earbuds, you can download and install the Tile app, connect your Dime 3 earbuds to the app, and should be able to locate them if you ever misplace them.
Sound Quality
While the drivers are nearly identical to the previous models, they are a bit louder overall at 104dB as opposed to 95 of the Dime 2. The EQ modes also add another level to the already fantastic sound quality of the previous version, making the Dime 3 sound just that much better. With three EQ modes (Music, Bass Boost, or Podcast), these earbuds give users at least a few options to tweak their audio preferences. Each worked well and for the most part, I left it on Music mode as these already have fantastic bass. Bass Boost definitely ups that and Podcast mode did make a difference while listening to a podcast (something I don’t often do) during testing.
Again, those who love a bit of extra bass will love these, and for the small physical size and 6mm drivers, they get pretty loud and offer up no distortion even at maximum volume. While they don’t have ANC, they do a great job of cancelling outside noises with their secure noise-isolating fit. In fact, typing on mechanical keyboards is indiscernible while having these on.
For testing, each song in my test tracklist from Spotify sounded pretty nicely balanced and with, as mentioned, just the right amount of warm bass that I tend to prefer (but not everyone does). Everything from rock to Top 40 to classical and everything in between sounded just fine. While there are most definitely better-sounding earbuds and headsets out there, for the price, the Skullcandy Dime 3 easily exceeded my expectations and will be more than adequate for most users.
Reception
With Bluetooth 5.3 on board, connecting the Skullcandy Dime 3 earbuds to my smartphone or Windows 11 PC was quick and easy. While I tend to keep whatever device I’m streaming from nearby, the earbuds didn’t cut out regardless of where I was in the house when my phone was on the main floor.
Microphone/Call Quality
Each earbud has a microphone in it, so you do have a couple of microphones in play while taking calls. The other benefit is that you can still take or make calls and activate your voice assistant when only using one earbud. On that note, the microphones are pretty standard and while the other party during my test calls said I sounded okay, they were able to pick up on some background noise, but faintly so.
Battery Life
With up to 8 hours on a single charge — yes 8 — and another 12 on the case, the Skullcandy Dime 3 earbuds can easily last all day. During testing, I could easily get 7.5 to 8 hours before needing to recharge. The case did provide an extra one-and-a-bit charge for a total of nearly the stated 20 hours before needing to recharge the case. Of course, this is assuming you’re using both earbuds at the same time all the time. When I’m at work I tend to use one so this could easily be extended to almost 40 hours if you alternate earbuds.
Once dead, the case takes about an hour to recharge.
Price/Value
Priced at $29.99, the Skullcandy Dime 3 continues to offer probably the best bang for the buck on true wireless earbuds that I’ve seen or heard to date. At this price, these are not only impulse buy territory, but if you lose one or damage them, you’re not going to be out a lot. If you do lose or damage one or the case, you can also contact Skullcandy to order an individual replacement at a reduced price.
Wrap-up
Decent true wireless earbuds usually cost at least $50, although many companies are reducing the gap between decent sound and price point. Skullcandy continues to prove that users can have decent sound and an affordable price point with the Skullcandy Dime 3 earbuds. With new features like Multipoint Pairing, 20 hours of battery life, Stay-Aware Mode, EQ modes, and a very affordable price point, they’re hard to beat. If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds that sound good, aren’t going to break the bank, can afford to lose, or want to start your kids off with, the Dime 3 continues to uphold the Dime name for Skullcandy. For these reasons, the Dime 3 true wireless earbuds easily earn a Top Pick of 2023 Award here at Techaeris.
In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.
Skullcandy Dime 3$29.99
Design9.5/10
Ease of Use9.5/10
Reception10.0/10
Microphone/Call Quality9.0/10
Battery Life9.5/10
Price/Value10.0/10
Nailed it
- Compact, light design
- Awesome sound for the price
- Warm, filling bass
- Great battery life
- Tile tracking
- IPX4 sweat/water resistance rating
- USB-C charging
- Multipoint pairing
- Preset EQ modes
- Impulse buy pricing
Needs work
- Still not a fan of the physical MFB button
- Short charging cable
- Bass levels not for everyone
- EQ modes not customizable
- Can't skip tracks using earbuds
- No app support for upgrading firmware/adjusting settings