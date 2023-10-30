Skullcandy Dime 3 review: Still small and even more features at the same low price

We reviewed the Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds with their great sound and super-affordable price point back in 2021. Since then, Skullcandy released an updated version and a limited-edition collaboration with Doritos. The company is back with its third iteration which packs an even bigger punch with more features.

Our Skullcandy Dime 3 review looks at a pair of small true wireless earbuds with Multipoint Pairing, Stay-Aware Mode, longer battery life, and more — all for the same low price of under $30 as the previous iteration. Read on to see why they earned a Top Pick of 2023 Award and remain a solid affordable recommendation here at Techaeris!

While the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds added Tile Tracking and Bluetooth 5.2, the Dime 3 added even more features to the mix. With the same solid audio quality as the previous versions, the Dime 3 true wireless earbuds now feature Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Pairing, Stay-Aware Mode, preset EQ modes, and longer battery life. By adding all these new features without increasing the price, Skullcandy ensures that the Dime 3 true wireless earbuds offer great bang for your buck.

Specifications

The Skullcandy Dime 3 true wireless earbuds we reviewed have the following features and specifications:

Headphone type True wireless in-ear earbuds Connection type Bluetooth 5.3 Impedance 16Ω±15% Driver diameter 6mm THD <3% Battery life 20 hours total battery (8 per earbud, 12 in case) + Rapid Charge Frequency response 20Hz – 20KHz Sound Pressure Level 104dB+/-3dB Dimensions (case) 2.45 x 1.53″ Weight 34g

What’s in the box

Skullcandy Dime 3 True Wireless Earbuds

Charging Case

Ear Gels (S, M, L)

USB-C Charging Cable

1-Year Limited Warranty

User Guide

What’s included with the Skullcandy Dime 3 true wireless earbuds.

Design

The Skullcandy Dime 3 true wireless earbuds are pretty much identical to the Skullcandy Dime and Dime 2 in size and design. Each earbud is barely larger than a quarter and fits nicely on a Canadian Loonie ($1 coin). These earbuds follow the stem style, having a short stem that includes a physical multifunction button (MFB) on each earbud. Just over an inch in length, they are just under an inch wide. With three different included ear gel sizes, I was able to get a secure and comfortable fit.

The short stem, as mentioned, has an MFB which covers the entire length. Raised within this MFB is the Skullcandy skull icon. At the bottom of the stem on each earbud, facing down is a microphone for making voice commands or taking calls. On the inside of each stem is an L or R to indicate which ear that earbud goes in.

The main earbud component is round, with two gold contacts towards the back for charging when placed in the included case. The eartip stem angles out and down from toward the front. The included ear gels (three sizes in all) are easy to change and have the Skullcandy logo raised on two sides of each one.

The Skullcandy Dime 3 true wireless earbuds.

The case is small as well, roughly the size of a key fob from a vehicle. Under 2 1/2″ in length and just over 1 1/2″ in width, the case is about 7/8″ thick. On the left side is a small orange nylon strip with a half loop on it for attaching these to your keys or backpack. The case has two cutouts exactly the size of the MFB on the stem of each earbud. When the earbuds are in the case for charging, the Skullcandy logo on both shows nicely. However, when the earbuds are in use, there are then two oval-shaped cutouts in the case, allowing for dust or other small foreign objects to get into the case. The case is constructed from plastic but feels pretty sturdy and should last through multiple openings and closings. When opened, you can see the hollowed-out receptacles for each earbud with an L and R stamped on each side to indicate which one goes on what side. On the back side of the case is the USB-C charging point. It took three generations of these earbuds, and it’s nice to finally see USB-C charging here. On that note, the included charging cable is super short as well and I ended up using my own cable as the included one caused the case to be hanging from my wall charging adapter while recharging.

The earbuds are also IPX4 sweat/water-resistant, so while not waterproof, they do offer some protection against moisture. True with the first iteration, and still true with the latest, these true wireless earbuds are compact with a comfortable fit and look decent at the same time. My only real complaint about the design here (which hasn’t changed from the first generation) is the physical MFB button, as using it forces the earbud deeper into your ear and causes some temporary minor discomfort.

Ease of Use

Pairing is pretty simple. Taking the earbuds out of the case for the first time will put them in pairing mode. Depending on your phone, it might prompt you to pair when detected. If not, you can go into your Bluetooth settings and select Dime 3. Once paired, you are good to go. One new feature with the Dime 3 is Multipoint Pairing, meaning you can pair the earbuds to a second device. Once paired to your first device, press and hold either earbud for 3 seconds and you will re-enter pairing mode. Select Dime 3 from the Bluetooth settings of your 2nd device and once connected you can easily switch between the two seamlessly. NOTE: even though Multipoint Pairing is supported, you cannot stream audio from both devices at the same time.

As far as controls go, all controls can now be triggered with the MFB on either earbud.

Auto On: Remove buds from case

Remove buds from case Auto Off: Place buds into the case

Place buds into the case Power Off: Hold MFB for 4 seconds

Hold MFB for 4 seconds Power On: Hold MFB for 2 seconds

Hold MFB for 2 seconds Play/Pause/Answer Call: Tap MFB once

Tap MFB once Reject Incoming Call: Hold MFB for one second

Hold MFB for one second Volume Down: Tap MFB three times

Tap MFB three times Volume Up: Tap MFB twice

Tap MFB twice Stay-Aware Mode: Tap the MFB once then press and hold for one second

Tap the MFB once then press and hold for one second Activate Voice Assistant: Press and hold MFB for one second

Press and hold MFB for one second Change EQ Mode: Tap MFB four times

Tap MFB four times Clear Paired Device: Press left or right MFB twice and hold on the second press for two seconds

Press left or right MFB twice and hold on the second press for two seconds Pairing Mode: Press and hold MFB for 6 seconds when earbuds are on

The MFB controls are pretty straightforward once you remember how many taps or how long to hold them for the different functions. While it’s nice that you can now complete any function with either earbud, one function that is missing, as a result, is the ability to skip tracks right from the earbuds.

The earbuds can also be used one at a time, allowing you to be aware of your surroundings and extending the battery life as you can listen to one while charging the other. Both earbuds have a microphone as well, so you don’t have to worry about which one is in when using it to make or take phone calls.

The Skullcandy Dime3 earbuds also feature Tile tracking. If you’re in the habit of misplacing your earbuds, you can download and install the Tile app, connect your Dime 3 earbuds to the app, and should be able to locate them if you ever misplace them.

The Skullcandy Dime 3 true wireless earbuds inside the included charging/carry case.

Sound Quality

While the drivers are nearly identical to the previous models, they are a bit louder overall at 104dB as opposed to 95 of the Dime 2. The EQ modes also add another level to the already fantastic sound quality of the previous version, making the Dime 3 sound just that much better. With three EQ modes (Music, Bass Boost, or Podcast), these earbuds give users at least a few options to tweak their audio preferences. Each worked well and for the most part, I left it on Music mode as these already have fantastic bass. Bass Boost definitely ups that and Podcast mode did make a difference while listening to a podcast (something I don’t often do) during testing.

Again, those who love a bit of extra bass will love these, and for the small physical size and 6mm drivers, they get pretty loud and offer up no distortion even at maximum volume. While they don’t have ANC, they do a great job of cancelling outside noises with their secure noise-isolating fit. In fact, typing on mechanical keyboards is indiscernible while having these on.

For testing, each song in my test tracklist from Spotify sounded pretty nicely balanced and with, as mentioned, just the right amount of warm bass that I tend to prefer (but not everyone does). Everything from rock to Top 40 to classical and everything in between sounded just fine. While there are most definitely better-sounding earbuds and headsets out there, for the price, the Skullcandy Dime 3 easily exceeded my expectations and will be more than adequate for most users.

Reception

With Bluetooth 5.3 on board, connecting the Skullcandy Dime 3 earbuds to my smartphone or Windows 11 PC was quick and easy. While I tend to keep whatever device I’m streaming from nearby, the earbuds didn’t cut out regardless of where I was in the house when my phone was on the main floor.

Microphone/Call Quality

Each earbud has a microphone in it, so you do have a couple of microphones in play while taking calls. The other benefit is that you can still take or make calls and activate your voice assistant when only using one earbud. On that note, the microphones are pretty standard and while the other party during my test calls said I sounded okay, they were able to pick up on some background noise, but faintly so.

Battery Life

With up to 8 hours on a single charge — yes 8 — and another 12 on the case, the Skullcandy Dime 3 earbuds can easily last all day. During testing, I could easily get 7.5 to 8 hours before needing to recharge. The case did provide an extra one-and-a-bit charge for a total of nearly the stated 20 hours before needing to recharge the case. Of course, this is assuming you’re using both earbuds at the same time all the time. When I’m at work I tend to use one so this could easily be extended to almost 40 hours if you alternate earbuds.

Once dead, the case takes about an hour to recharge.

The Skullcandy Dime 3 true wireless earbuds inside the included charging/carry case.

Price/Value

Priced at $29.99, the Skullcandy Dime 3 continues to offer probably the best bang for the buck on true wireless earbuds that I’ve seen or heard to date. At this price, these are not only impulse buy territory, but if you lose one or damage them, you’re not going to be out a lot. If you do lose or damage one or the case, you can also contact Skullcandy to order an individual replacement at a reduced price.

Wrap-up

Decent true wireless earbuds usually cost at least $50, although many companies are reducing the gap between decent sound and price point. Skullcandy continues to prove that users can have decent sound and an affordable price point with the Skullcandy Dime 3 earbuds. With new features like Multipoint Pairing, 20 hours of battery life, Stay-Aware Mode, EQ modes, and a very affordable price point, they’re hard to beat. If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds that sound good, aren’t going to break the bank, can afford to lose, or want to start your kids off with, the Dime 3 continues to uphold the Dime name for Skullcandy. For these reasons, the Dime 3 true wireless earbuds easily earn a Top Pick of 2023 Award here at Techaeris.