Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is now available

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen is now available for purchase at Samsung’s website and select retailers nationwide. The 55-inch, 4K UHD rotating display features enhanced Multi-View connectivity that supports up to four source inputs,1 with up to three HDMI sources and one DisplayPort source. You can now connect and control multiple PCs, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen offers the same powerful cinematic experience as the first generation Ark. Including its AI-Powered processor that analyzes images to restore every detail pixel by pixel, and its AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos sound technology makes users feel as if they are in the game.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows instant access to popular cloud-based gaming applications. At the end of a gaming session, users can access Samsung TV Plus for free live content with no downloads or sign-ups and streaming apps like Amazon Prime, Netflix and more.

Take a look at the infographic below for some of the new features Samsung has on this new Ark.

The 55″ Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen (G97NC) is available for $2,999.99 on Samsung.com and at select retailers nationwide. You can check out our first generation Samsung Odyssey Ark review here.

What do you think of this monster of a monitor? Would you buy something this big? Do you want this thing? Let us know on social media. Simply use the buttons below to post to your favorite social media platform and you can tag us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and MeWe.