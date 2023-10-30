Xming announces its Page One projector with Google TV and native Netflix

Xming, an independent brand of Formovie, has launched the Page One Smart Projector – a new LCD projector with Google TV and native Netflix. Xming says it is the first LCD smart projector in the world that has a Google license. Additionally, it is Netflix native, allowing users to play other streaming services as well.

The Xming Page One Smart Projector is a portable device that delivers quality performance, delivers a retro design, and is affordable. With its native 1080p full-HD resolution, auto keystone correction, autofocus, and 500 CVIA Lumens brightness, this projector ensures accurate image alignment and supports HDR10 decoding for effortless content sharing from any smartphone or laptop.

With its bright and clear display, this projector delivers stunning images and videos. It also supports a maximum compatible resolution of 1440p. Thanks to its LED light source that provides 500 CVIA lumens brightness, users can enjoy a great viewing experience in many types of environments. Here’s what the rest of the company’s press release had to say.

This projector delivers an immersive audio experience with Dolby Audio powered by Boston Acoustics. It also boasts various connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1. It offers ample space with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi with intelligent obstacle avoidance for seamless connectivity.

With a noise level of just 30db, equivalent to a whisper, this projector provides a throw ratio of 1:25:1 and a screen size range of 40-120″, allowing users to customize at their convenience in a small room or a conference hall. Its contrast ratio of minimum 1500:1 and typical 2000:1 delivers vivid colors to ensure a lifelike visual experience.

The Xming Page One Smart Projector offers seamless and reliable user experiences with its excellent connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1, and Bluetooth 5.0. It features automatic keystone correction for crisp and clear images in various environments. Additionally, it has an intelligent obstacle avoidance system to align and avoid obstacles when using the keystone correction until it is set in a more suitable position.

The LCD projector comes with Chromecast support, a USB 2.0 port, and a headphone jack, enabling wireless screencasting from mobile devices or laptops onto the big screen. It also offers six different viewing modes, namely Standard, Movie, Gorgeous, Sports, Game, and Custom, with each mode optimized for specific types of content. The projector’s bulb can last up to 20,000 hours, and for a 100-inch display, it should be placed about 2.7 to 2.8 meters away from the screen. The device has an intuitive interface and comes with a remote control that makes it easy to operate.

Quick feature set

Dimensions: 207.4190.5127.4 mm, weight 2.07 kg

Total power consumption ≤100W and standby power consumption <0.5W

System is Google TV with a Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz/5GHz

Speakers of 2×5W full-range

Operation noise lower than 30dB

The projector comes with an adapter, power cord, remote control, user manual, portable storage bag and warranty card.

On October 30, 2023, Xming Page One Smart Projector will launch at Formovie’s official website, available at prices of $499, £499 and €499.

