Nebula announces New Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air Google TV projectors

Nebula Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air Google TV projectors are the first portable LED projectors displaying high-res content from Netflix in Full 1080p resolution.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

With 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV and more available across 10,000+ apps, Google TV is a much better option than Android TV. The easy-to-use home screen pulls in content from multiple sources, making it easier for users to watch their favorite movies and TV shows or discover new things to watch on either the Nebula Capsule 3 or Mars 3 Air. The content options include over 10,000 movies and TV shows on demand, as well as live TV through numerous apps.

Here’s what the Nebula press release had to say about these new portable projectors:

Nebula Projectors

Capsule 3

The Nebula Capsule 3 features a familiar Nebula soda-can design, making it an ideal compact solution at home or on-the-go. The new Capsule 3 produces 200 ANSI lumens of brightness, features a 52Wh battery and offers 2.5 hours of playtime while on battery power. Additionally, it can be charged quickly using USB-C with Power Delivery (PD).

Standing just over six inches tall, the new Capsule 3 can easily be tossed in a bookbag, purse or suitcase to take on the road. With the built-in 8W Dolby Digital + speakers and quarter-20 tripod screw on the bottom of the projector, it can easily create an entire movie watching experience in the living room, kitchen, dorm room, hotel room or other flat surface available.

Mars 3 Air

The Nebula Mars 3 Air is the next generation in Nebula’s popular Mars line of portable projectors that delivers 400 ANSI lumens of brightness, allowing users to see their high-definition content in vivid detail. The Mars 3 Air provides powerful performance and up to 2.5 hours of playtime while utilizing the 64.8Wh built-in rechargeable battery.

With two 8W Dolby Digital + speakers, the Mars 3 Air offers an even louder, full-sounding movie theater experience for the backyard or on-the-go.

Complete with its built-in carry handle and quarter-20 tripod screw, the Mars 3 Air is an ideal travel projector for road trips to a hotel or on the side of an RV. Both projectors feature Auto-Focus, Auto-Keystone Correction and Auto-Screen Fit, making set up a breeze. The Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air also feature Auto Obstacle Avoidance to help the projector dim when someone walks in front of it. Additionally, both projectors have an HDMI port that can be used to connect the devices to a gaming console, DVD or Blu-ray player.

Pricing and Availability

The Nebula Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air are now available for pre-order on Nebula’s website for $549.99 and $599.99 respectively in the US. They are currently slated to become available November 20 on Nebula’s website and on Amazon as well as in select retail partners.

What do you think of these new Nebula projectors? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.