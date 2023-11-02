Soundcore announces AeroFit and AeroFit Pro open ear earbuds

Soundcore has today announced the brand’s first two pairs of open ear earbuds, the AeroFit Pro and AeroFit. With an increase in consumer interest in open ear earbuds, the AeroFit lineup is positioned to offer users a comfortable, high-quality listening experience while maintaining transparency with the world around them.

Enabling users to be present and hear external sounds while listening to music, a podcast, or a video, both models under the AeroFit moniker are an ideal solution to help runners and bikers hear oncoming traffic or car horns. The Soundcore AeroFit line are a hook-styled earbud that allows for the audio driver to sit just outside a user’s ear, leaving their ears open for sound transmission. Here’s what the press release had to say.

Both the Soundcore AeroFit and AeroFit Pro utilize a non-intrusive design that features a soft-touch coating that is gentle on the skin. With their ergonomic design, both models in the AeroFit line use an aerospace grade 0.7mm thick titanium wire to help them securely fit around the ear. In order to ensure long-lasting quality while maintaining their tension fit, the AeroFit line has been tested for over 5,000 bends and certified by SGS for durability. For users that want even more security, the AeroFit Pro earbuds will come with a detachable and adjustable neckband, while the AeroFit offer a lightweight design for scenarios that require even longer usage.

AeroFit Pro

The oversized 16.2 mm drivers in the AeroFit Pro and the 14mm drivers in the AeroFit elevate the audio performance across all frequencies. The titanium-coated dome drivers help produce a better listening experience in the mid and high-frequencies due to the rigid structure of the driver. Soundcore’s BassUp technology also helps produce a robust bass response for added “thump” in the low-end. Additionally, the acoustic port helps direct sound from the audio drivers to a listener’s ears for a more directional experience and helps prevent sound leakage to nearby bystanders.

For the ultimate audio quality, Android users can take advantage of LDAC decoding in the AeroFit Pro in order to provide users with a rich and detailed audio experience.

The Soundcore AeroFit Pro also includes 360 Spatial Audio, allowing the sound to follow the movement of the user’s head, keeping a listener at the center of it all.

Due to their open-ear design, both the Soundcore AeroFit Pro and AeroFit offer users Open Ear Transparency, a key advantage of open ear earbuds that enables users to maintain a natural situational awareness during activities like cycling or walking in urban settings. It heightens environmental awareness without compromising the listening experience, allowing users to remain connected to their surroundings, including traffic sounds and conversations, all while enjoying their preferred music or podcasts.

AeroFit

The Soundcore AeroFit and AeroFit Pro offer industry leading battery life in the open ear category with 11 and 14 hours of playtime (respectively) and deliver extended usage for on-the-go listening during a casual jog or keeping the runner going during a grueling marathon.

When combined with their charging cases, the AeroFit has a total playtime of 42 hours, while the AeroFit Pro lasts an astounding 46 hours of total playtime. Additionally, if the earbuds are running low on battery, dropping them into the charging case for just 10 minutes adds up to 4 hours of playtime for the AeroFit and up to 5.5 hours in the AeroFit Pro.

The Soundcore AeroFit Pro in Dynamic Black and AeroFit in Midnight Black are available today in the US for $169.99 and $129.99 respectively on Amazon.com and soundcore.com.

Three additional colors in each model are slated to ship in late Q4; Frost White, Aqua Blue and Electric Purple for the Pro model, while the AeroFit will include Calm White, Soft Pink and Cozy Blue.

