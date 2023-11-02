The new Lexar NM790 M.2 SSD is a great addition for your PS5

Lexar has announced the Lexar NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD. This product release builds on its predecessor, the NM790 (without heatsink) which claimed several awards across the tech space.

This new version of the Lexar NM790 is designed for PS5 and PC gaming rigs and delivers even more performance – 7400MB/s sequential read, 6500MB/s sequential write1, with random read and write speeds of up to 1,100K IOPs. The addition of an integrated heatsink keeps things running smoothly even at full throttle, ensuring that systems stay cool and maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control for sustained high-performance on both PlayStation 5 and PCs. These are its key features:

Compatible with PlayStation 5

Exceptional performance of up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write1

2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs2

Designed with an integrated heatsink to keep gaming rigs cool

Up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 offers smooth transfer speeds and seamless performance

The Lexar NM790 with Heatsink is available at special promotion pricing on Amazon through November 6 with more than 10% off the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

“We are thrilled to offer gamers a powerful SSD with an integrated heatsink that allows players to squeeze the full performance out of their PlayStation 5 gaming systems while keeping their consoles cool,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing.

The Lexar NM790 with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD is available now and is compatible with PlayStation 5 as well as desktop and laptop PCs. The 1TB capacity is offered at an MSRP of $79.99 – $71.99 promotional price; the 2TB is offered at an MSRP of $149.99 – $134.99 promotional price; and the 4TB is offered at an MSRP of $229.99 – $206.99 promotional price.

