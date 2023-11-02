New on Netflix November 3-9: Check out the rise of Sylvester Stallone in Sly

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between November 3-9th. You can also check out what’s and leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix November 3-9th list, which is headlined by a few documentaries, including Sly which follows the rise of Sylvester Stallone as a Hollywood legend.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games inNovember. The following games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dead Cells: Netflix Edition (coming soon): You’re a pile of undead sludge. Find a body, uncover secrets and defeat bosses to escape a deserted castle. If you die, restart and reignite the fight.

Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill: Leave no survivors. In this sequel, you’re Skullface, a killer stuck inside a retro horror movie catalog — solve puzzles, stalk victims and get stabby.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in November but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Elena Knows (NETFLIX FILM): As her Parkinson’s disease progresses, a woman leads a relentless investigation into finding those responsible for the sudden death of her daughter.

The Railway Men (NETFLIX SERIES): After a deadly gas leaks from a factory in Bhopal, brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an unspeakable disaster.

Replacing Chef Chico (NETFLIX SERIES): When a head chef falls into a coma, it's up to his devoted sous-chef to keep their Filipino fine dining restaurant from closing down.

And now for the Netflix November 3-9th list:

November 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (NETFLIX ADULT ANIMATION): A mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge in Edo-period Japan.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (NETFLIX SERIES): A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way.

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way. Erin & Aaron: Season 1 🇺🇸

Ferry: The Series (NETFLIX SERIES): Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant’s top dealers.

NYAD (NETFLIX FILM): NYAD tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.

Selling Sunset: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES): Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market… and each other.

Sly (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary.

The Tailor: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Peyami's feelings for Esvet intensify, forcing him to make the difficult choice between their love and his lifelong friendship with Dimitri.

Peyami’s feelings for Esvet intensify, forcing him to make the difficult choice between their love and his lifelong friendship with Dimitri. Vacaciones de verano (NETFLIX FILM): When two friends lose their jobs and find gigs as children’s entertainers at a luxury hotel, they sneak in their kids to give them a summer vacation.

November 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17 🇺🇸

The Amazing Race: Season 31 🇺🇸

Insidious: The Red Door 🇺🇸

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1 🇺🇸

November 7

Chasing Liberty 🇨🇦

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Great Wall 🇨🇦

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (NETFLIX COMEDY): The Improv turns 60 with original performances from today’s most celebrated artists and biggest concert acts, along with exclusive and rarely seen moments from one of the largest comedy archives. It’s a one-night event to honor artists who defined comedy and culture for decades… all while standing in front of a simple brick wall.

November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): How did a conflict between the world's wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.

The Claus Family 3 (NETFLIX FILM): When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it?

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town.

Escaping Twin Flames ( NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner. From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love. With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia's web.

In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner. From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love. With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia’s web. Robbie Williams (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

November 9

Akuma Kun (NETFLIX ANIME): Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries.

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries. Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA’s historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 3-9th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

