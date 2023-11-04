Get Best Buy Black Friday Laptop deals right now

Black Friday is still weeks away, but the deals are starting right now. Most of your major retailers are already holding big sales ahead of the traditional Black Friday shopping day, and that’s likely because sales in general are in a slump. With inflation hitting everyone hard, it’s not hard to understand why people aren’t buying. Hopefully, if you’re in the market for a laptop, these Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals might be what you’re looking for.
Best Buy Black Friday
Laptop Deals
|Manufacture
|Model/Description
|MSRP
|Best Buy Deal Link
|Samsung
|Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 15.6″
|$1,549.99
|$999.99
|HP
|2-in-1 14″ Wide Ultra XGA Touch-Screen Chromebook
|$699.00
|$379.00
|HP
|Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop
|$899.99
|$549.99
|Microsoft
|Surface Pro 7+ – 12.3”
|$929.99
|$599.99
|Acer
|Predator Helios Neo 16″ Gaming Laptop
|$1,199.99
|$799.99
|Microsoft
|Surface Pro 9 – 13″
|$1,539.99
|$999.99
|ASUS
|TUF Gaming A16 16″ 165Hz Gaming Laptop
|$1,099.99
|$749.99
|Gigabyte
|15.6″ 144Hz Gaming Laptop FHD
|$1,099.99
|$799.99
|Apple
|MacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip
|$1,299.00
|$1099.00
|HP
|Envy 2-in-1 15.6″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop
|$919.99
|$619.99
|Acer
|Chromebook 315 – 15.6″ HD
|$299.00
|$149.00
|Apple
|MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip
|$999.99
|$749.99
|Lenovo
|Ideapad 3i 15.6″ FHD Touch Laptop
|$499.99
|$299.99
|Lenovo
|Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14″ 2.2K
|$1,049.99
|$749.99
|Acer
|Chromebook Plus 515 – 15.6″
|$399.00
|$269.00
|Microsoft
|Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5” Touch-Screen
|$899.99
|$699.99
|ASUS
|15.6″ OLED Laptop – Intel Core i9-13900H – NVIDIA RTX3050
|$1,299.99
|$999.99
|Microsoft
|Surface Laptop 5 – 13.5” Touch-Screen
|$1,299.99
|$899.99
|ASUS
|ROG Zephyrus G14 14” 165Hz Gaming Laptop
|$1,599.99
|$1,249.99
|Lenovo
|Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14″ 2.8K OLED
|$1,399.99
|$1,049.99
