Get Best Buy Black Friday Laptop deals right now

Black Friday is still weeks away, but the deals are starting right now. Most of your major retailers are already holding big sales ahead of the traditional Black Friday shopping day, and that’s likely because sales in general are in a slump. With inflation hitting everyone hard, it’s not hard to understand why people aren’t buying. Hopefully, if you’re in the market for a laptop, these Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals might be what you’re looking for.

Best Buy Black Friday

Laptop Deals

ManufactureModel/DescriptionMSRPBest Buy Deal Link
SamsungGalaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 15.6″$1,549.99$999.99
HP2-in-1 14″ Wide Ultra XGA Touch-Screen Chromebook$699.00$379.00
HPVictus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop$899.99$549.99
MicrosoftSurface Pro 7+ – 12.3”$929.99$599.99
AcerPredator Helios Neo 16″ Gaming Laptop$1,199.99$799.99
MicrosoftSurface Pro 9 – 13″$1,539.99$999.99
ASUSTUF Gaming A16 16″ 165Hz Gaming Laptop$1,099.99$749.99
Gigabyte15.6″ 144Hz Gaming Laptop FHD$1,099.99$799.99
AppleMacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip$1,299.00$1099.00
HPEnvy 2-in-1 15.6″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop$919.99$619.99
AcerChromebook 315 – 15.6″ HD$299.00$149.00
AppleMacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip$999.99$749.99
LenovoIdeapad 3i 15.6″ FHD Touch Laptop$499.99$299.99
LenovoYoga 7i 2-in-1 14″ 2.2K$1,049.99$749.99
AcerChromebook Plus 515 – 15.6″$399.00$269.00
MicrosoftSurface Laptop 4 – 13.5” Touch-Screen$899.99$699.99
ASUS15.6″ OLED Laptop – Intel Core i9-13900H – NVIDIA RTX3050$1,299.99$999.99
MicrosoftSurface Laptop 5 – 13.5” Touch-Screen$1,299.99$899.99
ASUSROG Zephyrus G14 14” 165Hz Gaming Laptop$1,599.99$1,249.99
LenovoYoga 9i 2-in-1 14″ 2.8K OLED$1,399.99$1,049.99
