Get Best Buy Black Friday Laptop deals right now

Black Friday is still weeks away, but the deals are starting right now. Most of your major retailers are already holding big sales ahead of the traditional Black Friday shopping day, and that’s likely because sales in general are in a slump. With inflation hitting everyone hard, it’s not hard to understand why people aren’t buying. Hopefully, if you’re in the market for a laptop, these Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals might be what you’re looking for.

Best Buy Black Friday

Laptop Deals

Manufacture Model/Description MSRP Best Buy Deal Link Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 15.6″ $1,549.99 $999.99 HP 2-in-1 14″ Wide Ultra XGA Touch-Screen Chromebook $699.00 $379.00 HP Victus 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop $899.99 $549.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ – 12.3” $929.99 $599.99 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16″ Gaming Laptop $1,199.99 $799.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 – 13″ $1,539.99 $999.99 ASUS TUF Gaming A16 16″ 165Hz Gaming Laptop $1,099.99 $749.99 Gigabyte 15.6″ 144Hz Gaming Laptop FHD $1,099.99 $799.99 Apple MacBook Air 15″ Laptop – M2 chip $1,299.00 $1099.00 HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6″ Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop $919.99 $619.99 Acer Chromebook 315 – 15.6″ HD $299.00 $149.00 Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip $999.99 $749.99 Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6″ FHD Touch Laptop $499.99 $299.99 Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14″ 2.2K $1,049.99 $749.99 Acer Chromebook Plus 515 – 15.6″ $399.00 $269.00 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5” Touch-Screen $899.99 $699.99 ASUS 15.6″ OLED Laptop – Intel Core i9-13900H – NVIDIA RTX3050 $1,299.99 $999.99 Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 – 13.5” Touch-Screen $1,299.99 $899.99 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14” 165Hz Gaming Laptop $1,599.99 $1,249.99 Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14″ 2.8K OLED $1,399.99 $1,049.99 Laptop Deals

