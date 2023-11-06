TCL’s NXTPAPER 11 tablet is now available for purchase

Today, TCL Mobile announced that the award-winning NXTPAPER 11 tablet is now available on TCL.com for $229.99. As average daily screen time increases, TCL has been developing NXTPAPER for years, to ensure users could work and enjoy entertainment while mitigating the negative effects of extended screen-time. Unlike regular tablets, the NXTPAPER 11 reduces harmful blue light by up to 61% and has a matte finish and textured screen to offer a paper-like visual experience, reminiscent of an e-reader.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

TCL NXTPAPER 11 offers a clear viewing in any light condition or at any angle. Including a host of productivity features, TCL NXTPAPER 11 helps balance work and play. Host video calls with the 8MP front wide-angle camera and hear clearly with quad speakers and dual microphones. TCL’s simple UI makes multitasking easy – just use Split Screen or the Floating Window feature to get that dual screen feel in a tablet package.

Additional features of the TCL NXTPAPER 11 include:

Great visibility outdoors or indoors with 500 nits of peak brightness

Nano-material layer generates an anti-glare display that eliminates fingermarks while minimizing eye strain associated with standard LCD display

Edge-to-edge display allows you to view everything vividly and comfortably in your fingertip

Experience rich audio with quad speakers designed for enjoying hand-held entertainment

Adaptive Brightness detects ambient light conditions and adjusts the display brightness and color tone, providing a comfortable viewing experience

Reading mode provides a book-like reading experience and helps relieve visual fatigue

The 8000mAh battery is designed for a full day of streaming

Up to 32GB of internal memory, expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD™ card (sold separately)

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core processor for fast performance and multitasking

What do you think of this new TCL tablet? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.